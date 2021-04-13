In pictures: Britain eases third lockdown restrictions

Britons on Monday toasted a significant easing of coronavirus restrictions, with early morning pints
Businesses including non-essential retail, gyms, salons and outdoor hospitality were all able to open for the first time in months in the second step of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown.
A couple kiss in the street as people start to leave after a day where customers were able to drink at tables outside the pubs and bars in the Soho area of London, on April 12, 2021 after coronavirus restrictions were eased across the country in step two of the government's roadmap out of England's third national lockdown. - Britons on Monday toasted a significant easing of coronavirus restrictions, with early morning pints -- and much-needed haircuts -- as the country took a tentative step towards the resumption of normal life. Businesses including non-essential retail, gyms, salons and outdoor hospitality were all able to open for the first time in months in the second step of the government's roadmap out of lockdown. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)
Police officers patrol the streets after a day where customers were able to drink at tables outside the pubs and bars in the Soho area of London, on April 12, 2021
People drink in the street in the Soho area of London, on April 12, 2021
People drink in the street in the Soho area of London, on April 12, 2021
Chairs are put away as bars close up after a day where customers were able to drink at tables outside the pubs and bars in the Soho area of London, on April 12, 2021
Police officers wearing protective face coverings to combat the spread of the coronavirus, make an arrest in the Soho area of London, on April 12, 2021
An employee clears a table outside the bars in the Soho area of London, on April 12, 2021
People drink in the street in the Soho area of London, on April 12, 2021
Customers have a haircut at the Splash saloon in Soho in London, Britain, 12 April 2021.
People drink and eat outside in Soho in London, Britain, 12 April 2021.
People drink and eat outside in Soho in London, Britain, 12 April 2021.
People drink and eat outside in Soho in London, Britain, 12 April 2021.
People drink and eat outside in Soho in London, Britain, 12 April 2021.
People drink and eat outside in Soho in London, Britain, 12 April 2021.
People drink and eat outside in Soho in London, Britain, 12 April 2021.
epa09131714 People drink and eat outside in Soho in London, Britain, 12 April 2021.
epa09131710 People drink and eat outside in Soho in London, Britain, 12 April 2021.
epa09131705 People drink and eat outside in Soho in London, Britain, 12 April 2021.
epa09130506 Customers enjoy a coffee outdoors in Soho in London, Britain, 12 April 2021.
epa09130505 Customers have a haircut at the Splash saloon in Soho in London, Britain, 12 April 2021.