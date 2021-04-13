In pictures: Britain eases third lockdown restrictions

1/20

A couple kiss in the street as people start to leave after a day where customers were able to drink at tables outside the pubs and bars in the Soho area of London, on April 12, 2021 after coronavirus restrictions were eased across the country in step two of the government's roadmap out of England's third national lockdown. - Britons on Monday toasted a significant easing of coronavirus restrictions, with early morning pints -- and much-needed haircuts -- as the country took a tentative step towards the resumption of normal life. Businesses including non-essential retail, gyms, salons and outdoor hospitality were all able to open for the first time in months in the second step of the government's roadmap out of lockdown. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)