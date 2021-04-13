New York’s Fashion Week to return in-person in September

AFP

New York's Fashion Week is anticipating a return to in-person runway shows in September, after two previous editions that were largely virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Council of Fashion Designers of America announced Monday.

The plan for events on September 8-12 depends on local restrictions linked to the ongoing health crisis, said the CFDA, which noted some designers may opt to keep their presentations online.

The vast majority of shows held during the past two Fashion Weeks in February and last September were virtual, with just a few designers including Christian Siriano and Rebecca Minkoff strategizing to show in person.

The CFDA encouraged online presentations to avoid coronavirus-related risks.Encouraged by New York’s ongoing vaccination campaign, the CFDA’s CEO, Steven Kolb, said “we look forward to a strong fashion season that celebrates the best of American fashion in both physical and digital presentation formats.”

This time, Fashion Week will culminate with the Met Gala — a star-studded benefit that coincides with the Met’s Costume Institute exhibit — on September 13.

The extravagant event normally held the first Monday in May will take place on a smaller scale in September 2021 before another ball the following spring.