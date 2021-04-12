Get the look: Malusi Gigaba’s stylish fashion

Former minister Malusi Gigaba is often judged on his stylish fashion sense. Designers weigh in on how he always gets it right.

“Dressing well is a form of good manners.” – Tom Ford.

Many may say they don’t see the merit in what a politician wears but that just wouldn’t be true. There is a reason the public question the price tags and look of a politician’s threads.

One such minister who is often judged on his appearance is former finance minister Malusi Gigaba.

Malusi Gigaba also was minister of home affairs and recently found himself in hot water with his own ex-wife, Norma Mgoma.

Charges against here were dropped for allegedly causing extensive damage to a multimillion-rand Mercedes-Benz driven by Gigaba.

Estranged wife Norma released a statement on her Instagram social media pages that she forgives her former husband for having her arrested.

All this personal drama hasn’t taken away from the fact that the former government minister is still naturally stylish.

There’s no question that he is one of the most well-suited ministers who’s ever graced the red carpets of Sona during his tenure. Malusi’s take on what could be considered regular threads is just a cut above the rest.

With correct tailoring and sleek edges and well accessorised, it is like watching the men’s show at fashion week.

But what makes Malusi so stylish?

Fashion designer Quiteria Atelier says: “I think it’s being able to steer above the normal. The knowledge of fashion and working with designers as we have seen on the red carpet at the opening of Parliament.”

He adds that South African men can learn from Malusi: “It’s not necessarily that you have an expert but have a dress sense and pay attention to what you put in your bag.

“My recommendation to staying stylish is grooming, always shave, stock up on fashion mags. Iron your clothes. Cleanliness is essential, have people in your life that possess an eye for fashion, smell great. We live in a society that is gender fluid and women and men love a great smelling person.”

“Research what’s on-trend so you know how to apply this to your wardrobe.”

His other part of advice: “Own a good belt, bag and shoes. Those are fundamentals for men wearing suits or even casual clothes.”

Men’s wear designer and stylist Paledi Segapo of Palse Homme Designs says: “Style is personal, people should always dress for comfort to look stylish, not try to look like the hottest person in the room, Malusi possess a certain je ne se quoi that makes him stand out.”

Paledi gives exact points that Malusi has gotten consistently right by explaining that he has mastered three important things when it comes to men’s wear:

1. He understands his correct fit.

2. He uses the right fabric.

3. He goes for the cut that compliments his silhouette and structure.

Fit is everything for Malusi Gigaba

Fit is everything when getting the look of a suit correct, no matter the height or body shape and Paledi adds: “It’s essential to invest in tailor-made to fit wear, which comes at a price. You have to invest in expensive clothes.

“Although costly this is a lifelong investment as a suit will last your many years of wear. Going to a tailor is important. A tailor will tell you about your body structure. No matter your size, you’ll walk away from a tailor with clothes that fit you like a second skin. You’ll never feel betrayed because you’ll know exactly what fits and suits you.”

A person needs to decide if they are fashion chasers (shiny suits) or they believe in modern classics. The latter being clothes that look classic but are never out of style or costumey. The only way to get it right is to invest in clothes that last. That also means avoiding the impulse of being a compulsive buyer.

There is nothing wrong with repeating clothing because it establishes your fashion identity and even gives you a distinct look that people identify you with. Being stylish involves looking comfortable and timeless.

Thabo Motaung, who wears a suit to the office daily and is an admirer of Malusi’s dress sense and confesses that he looks at what the former minister puts up on social media from time to time says what he’s observed over the years is: “For shirts, it’s always safe to stick to white and a light sky blue as the base colour for the suits.

“Once a man has his correctly fitted grey and blue suits then he can experiment with lighter shades but never any bright colours for shirts and suits. If he wears a pop of colour to brighten the outfit, then he can play around with ties and pocket squares. The rule for ties and pocket squares is that they must never match, it looks untidy and not well thought out.”

Having taken a leaf out of Malusi’s book he adds: “One must always have a trusted tailor, even if the suit is off the rack, to get it fitted and tapered for your body. Always navy blue and grey and black for black tie events.”

