12 photos of Prince Philip you’ve probably never seen before

Queen Elizabeth II’s 99-year-old husband Prince Philip, who was recently hospitalised and underwent a successful heart procedure, died on Friday, Buckingham Palace announced.
“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” it said in a statement.
“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”
Here are 12 photos of the prince during his life and times:
Queen Elizabeth II visits the Great Wall of China, with her husband the duke of Edinburgh, October 1986. (Photo by – / AFP)
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (2R), Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (2L) and their three children Prince Charles (R), Princess Anne (L) and Prince Andrew (3L) pose in the grounds of Balmoral Castle, near the village of Crathie in Aberdeenshire, September 9, 1960. (Photo by – / – / AFP)
The Queen Elizabeth II (C), between the Maharaja and the Maharani of Jaipur, and the prince Philip (L) pose with the tiger killed by the Prince Philip, 26 January 1961 in India. The Royal couple was invited to a hunting day during their official visit to India. (Photo by – / CENTRAL PRESS / AFP)
Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Duke of Edinburgh meet Wallis Simpson (C), Duchess of Windsor, during their state visit in Paris, May 1972. (Photo by – / AFP)
Photo taken on April 21, 1965 at Frogmore House in Windsor, Berkshire shows The British Royal Family: (from L to R) Princess Anne, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Andrew, Duke of York smiling at Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, in his cradle. (Photo by STRINGER / CENTRAL PRESS / AFP)
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (L) accompanied by Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (R) waves to the crowd, June 2, 1953 after being crowned at Westminter Abbey in London. – Elizabeth married the Duke of Edinburgh on the 20th of November 1947 and was proclaimed Queen in 1952 at age 25. Her coronation was the first worldwide televised event. (Photo by – / INTERCONTINENTALE / AFP)
King Hussein of Jordan (2nd L) ans his wife Queen Dina (R) on honey moon in Great-Britain pose together with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (L), Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (2nd R), Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and ‘s Princess Anne, Princess Royal, on June 19, 1955 at Windsor Castle. (Photo by – / AFP)
Britain’s Princess Elizabeth (future Queen Elizabeth II) (L) and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (R) pose on their wedding day at Buckingham Palace in London on November 20, 1947. (Photo by – / – / AFP)
The Queen Elizabeth II and the Prince Philip pose with Iran Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and his wife Farah Pahlavi during their state visit, March 1961 in Tehran. (Photo by – / CENTRAL PRESS / AFP)
(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 09, 2012 Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh speak with the Lord Chancellor, Kenneth Clarke (2L), in the Norman Porch of the Palace of Westminster as they arrive for the State Opening of Parliament in London May 9, 2012. – Queen Elizabeth II’s 99-year-old husband Prince Philip, who was recently hospitalised and underwent a successful heart procedure, died on April 9, 2021, Buckingham Palace announced. (Photo by Suzanne Plunkett / POOL / AFP)
(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 03, 2012 Members of the Royal family (from left to right) Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince William and Prince Harry talk onboard the Spirit of Chartwell during the Thames Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London. – Queen Elizabeth II’s 99-year-old husband Prince Philip, who was recently hospitalised and underwent a successful heart procedure, died on April 9, 2021, Buckingham Palace announced. (Photo by JOHN STILLWELL / POOL / AFP)
(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 16, 2017 Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh greets guests at a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London on May 16, 2017. – Queen Elizabeth II’s husband Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh has died, Buckingham Palace announced on April 9, 2021. (Photo by Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP)
