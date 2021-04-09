Class is in session: Flavournoids takes Parkview by storm

Lerato Maimela

'Cooking shows and cook books really influenced my career path', says co-owner of Flavournoids, Matlhatse Mathe

Matlhatse Bridgette Mathe, a 27 year old pastry chef from Atteridgeville, Pretoria has turned her love for the culinary arts into a passion project, and business venture, with 32-year-old Kirsten Jane Howell.

The two visionaries have opened up a cooking school and cakery in Parkview, where they offer cooking classes, baking classes, and create beautiful and phenomenal luxury themed cakes on request, fit for any occasion or celebration.

The Citizen spoke to Matlhatse and Kirsten, and this is how the Q&A went:

What inspired the both of you or led you into culinary arts?

Matlhatse: My love for cooking. My sister used to buy me cook books and I used to practice. I knew that’s what I wanted to do.

Kirsten: I’ve always had an obsession with cookbooks and recipes. It was always so exciting for me and I love cooking for family and friends. It was my mom who encouraged me to follow this career path as it was something that came naturally to me and I really enjoyed it.

Q: Where did you both meet?

Matlhatse: Four seasons hotel, the Westcliff in 2014

Q: Where did the both of you grow up, and how do you think the environment you grew up in influenced your career paths?

Matlhatse: I grew up in Atteridgeville, Pretoria. Cooking shows and cook books really influenced my career path.

Kirsten: I was born in Benoni and lived in Sun City in my early years, as my parents were in the industry I suppose it stuck to me too. When my dad became GM of Montecasino we moved out to Johannesburg and have lived here since. Montecasino is also where I did my first internship. I don’t think my environment necessarily influenced my career path exactly but it certainly did provide a lot of doors I could walk through.

Q: Congratulations on your new business venture, the Flavournoids cooking school. Can you tell us a little about it?

Matlhatse & Kirsten: Flavournoids is a cooking school and Cakery. We teach people how to cook (really well) We also host events, fun cooking classes, baking courses and mystery boxes. We also make bespoke custom cakes.

Q: What is your favourite part about being in the culinary arts?

Matlhatse: The food, and the hospitality.

Kirsten: The people. You’ll find chefs are an unusual bunch.

Q: What are the biggest challenges you face as co-owners of a cooking school?

Matlhatse: Trying to find a suitable market for our school

Kirsten: Finding out what the demand is and being innovative in a competitive market

Q: What do you both do in your leisure time when you’re not baking, cooking or teaching?

Matlhatse: Baking. Cooking. Eating

Kirsten: Exercise is very important to me so I do boxing and yoga when I have the time. Enjoying time with friends and family, knitting, cuddling kitties and watching Netflix.

Q: What are your favourite dishes to make, sweet or savory?

Matlhatse: To make, sweet. To eat savory

Kirsten: I cant choose. I love it all

Q: What are the events or specials you’ll be hosting this weekend or in the month of April?

Matlhatse & Kirsten: A lot! Couples food therapy in Partnership with Spier winefarm and Kultured by West. Baking course. Donderweer dessert and wine pairing…. and a whole lot more. All our classes can be found on the website flavournoids.co.za

By Lerato Maimela