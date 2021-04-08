Barcelona’s Griezmann has three kids – they were all born on 8 April

Mia, Amaro and Alba Griezmann share a special coincidence.

Griezmann’s three children – Mia, Amaro and now Alba – have all been born on the same day, with Mia born in 2016 and Amaro three years later.

The French striker is expected to return to Barca training on Friday, ahead of Saturday’s Clasico against Real Madrid in La Liga.

Barcelona is two points ahead of Madrid on 65 points, with nine games left before the season ends. Atlético Madrid lead the Spanish league with 66 points.

AFP