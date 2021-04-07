We have finally made it to the middle of the week, and as tiring as work and responsibilities may be, cooking a delicious meal for your family does not have to feel like a tedious chore. These yummy, easy and quick to make meals with ensure that most of your time is spent focusing on other important things in your daily schedule, and they will certainly be loved and enjoyed by the whole family.

Chicken pasta

Pasta is one of the easiest and fastest dishes to make, and can easily be the entire families favourite dish. Depending on everyone’s preferences and dietary requirements, there could be a vast number of pasta variation dishes which you could prepare on a weekly basis.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

2 chicken breast cut up

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 onion chopped

1/2 bell pepper chopped

3 cloves of garlic minced

1/2 tablespoon of slat, pepper, and garlic powder

1 cup marinara sauce (or any sauce of your choice)

1/2 cup parmesan cheese (optional)

3 cups of cooked pasta of your choice

Instructions

In a medium saucepan, bring 2 cups of salted water to boil, pour 1.5 cups of uncooked pasta and 1 tsp salt into the water. Cover and allow to cook for 10 minutes. While the pasta is cooking, cut chicken breasts and, onion and bell peppers. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a heavy-duty pan or pot over medium-high heat. Add the onion and bell pepper and saute for 1-2 minutes or until softened. Add the garlic and sautee 30 seconds or until lightly golden. Add the chicken, salt, pepper, & garlic powder and saute until the chicken is browned and almost cooked through. Add the sauce of your choice and allow to simmer for 5 minutes while the pan is covered. After 5 minutes, drain the water from the pasta and pour pasta on the chicken mixture. Mix well, add the cheese and turn off. The cheese will melt from the heat of the pan. Top with Parmesan and enjoy!

Traditional beef burgers

Who does not love a great juicy burger? Burgers are one of the easiest and quickest meals to prepare, as most of the ingredients that go into making the perfect burger do not need to be cooked, but just chopped and sliced the way people prefer. In this burger recipe, the only cooking that will be done will be frying up the juicy patties.

Ingredients

½ tbsp olive oil

1 onion, peeled and finely chopped

1 x 500g pack of your family favourite mince meat

1 tsp mixed dried herbs

1 egg, beaten

4 slices of your favourite cheese (optional)

4 white rolls

few round lettuce leaves, torn

1 beef tomato, sliced

ketchup, to serve (optional)

Instructions

Heat the olive oil in a frying pan, add the onion and cook for 5 minutes until softened and starting to turn golden. Set aside. In a bowl, combine your preferred beef mince with the herbs and the egg. Season, add the onions and mix well. Using your hands, shape into 4 patties. Fry the patties on a frying pan on medium heat on both sides until they are fully cooked, or cooked to your preference. Lay slice of your favourite cheese on top to melt slightly (if using). Fill the white burger rolls with the lettuce, burgers and tomato slices. Serve with your favourite sauce. .

Easy Chicken Strips

Chicken strips are a fun meal to serve any day, anytime. Globally they are eaten either on their own, or with a side of potato fries. There are a few ways to prepare chicken strips, but this recipe aims to provide one of the healthiest ways to prepare and cook chicken strips.

Ingredients

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon seasoned salt

1-1/4 cups crushed cornflakes

1-2 eggs

Directions

Preheat oven to 180°c. In a shallow bowl, combine flour and seasoned salt. Place cornflakes and eggs in separate shallow bowls. Coat chicken with flour mixture, then dip in eggs and coat with cornflakes. Transfer the chicken strips onto an ungreased baking sheet. Bake until golden brown and juices run clear. This should take 15-20 minutes. Serve with fries or your family favourite salad.

