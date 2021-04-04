Mentalist? Inside the mind of an intuitive seer

It is not something that mentalist and intuitive seer ‘C’ finds easy to explain at all. But she receives vision flashes and senses vibrations that inevitably deliver messages that she has felt compelled to share it with those around her, her clients, and strangers. Being blessed with a sixth sense, can be both a good thing and a burden.

One thing is clear to her though, that being able to ‘see and feel’ beyond our dimension and gain insight into an otherwise opaque tomorrow, is a tool used to help others, and in her opinion a solid springboard for self-motivation.

C presently appears on Lundi Xoi San’s mid-morning show on Mix 93.8FM every Wednesday morning, interacting with and giving guidance to listeners.

“Over the years I have learnt that while much of the information shared with me, which I in turn share with others, may not make sense at the time but rather forms part of a journey in business or the private lives of people,” says C.

“As life’s narrative unfolds, so do the messages slot into what transpires.” This is one of the reasons why she does not simply focus on guidance but prefers to take part of the journey with people. “Think of it as motivational confirmation,” she says, “where I work with many of my clients towards personal and business goals, with sustained guidance from the other side.” And, she says, it has yielded great results.

It all started when C was around 5 years old. “I started seeing people that nobody else could see,” she says. Sometimes, when I looked at or saw cars that were involved in accidents, I would see energies or visions of people in them. Other times, in traffic or road trips, I would see people waving or lying in the middle of the road, yet nobody ever stopped as I was the only one who saw these things.”

Vacant properties showed a young C bright light or darkness and scary imagery. As a child her family moved a lot as well, and each new home told its story, too. “It was very difficult for me and caused a lot of emotional distress and pain at the time.”

Later in life, as a nine-to-fiver in a customer facing job at a car dealership, C was also compelled to share messages with customers. “One woman,” she recalls, “was pregnant with twins and did not know it. I had said to her that she was, and that the umbilical cord was tied around the neck of one of the foetuses.

Of course, it got me into a lot of trouble at the time but, two weeks after it happened, she returned to tell me that she was indeed expecting and that a scan revealed what I had shared.”

That was the moment, C says, that changed her life. “Right then and there I had a feeling that this was the path that I had to walk, to focus on my gift and helping others.” It was not easy for her, considering C’s passion for anything with four wheels. complementing themselves in and out. I love reading old cars they louder the engine the bigger the statement.

Sometimes visions simply appear and C has no inkling of what it means or its significance. “Two days before the tsunami decimated south east Asia in 2004, I dreamt about a herd of elephants rushing up a hill to escape a flooding valley. I had no idea what it was all about until I saw the disaster on television.”

In addition, prior to the London Bridge terrorist attack in 2017, she had dream of a royal chariot, upside down and on fire. “One does not always understand what is shared, not until something happens shortly after, and then it makes sense.”

One of the visions that impacted her the most was of Italy, overflowing with water. Last year deadly flash floods ravaged part of Italy and France after 630mm of rain fell in less than 24 hours. “It was an incredibly scary and sad vision; it left a scar on my psyche.”

“This is not a gift for selfish purposes, it is a calling to help other people. And that does not mean enriching others with easy ways out, like winning a ton of cash, either. It is about receiving guidance, advice and sometimes a caution from another dimension. It is about healing and motivation to become who we should be, walk our rightful path and sharing goodness with others and ourselves.”

Therefore, she says, that “if there is a message, I have to share it, no matter who it is.”

C adds that while her gift remains scientifically inexplicable, it is very real. “When someone sits down for a consultation, I am either immediately given messages for them or, by simply having a name, I receive one.”

This is how she can provide guidance live on radio, and via text message, too.

C appears on the Lundi Xoi San Morning Shot between 9-11am on Mix93.8FM

Hein Kaiser is a seasoned journalist, broadcaster, producer, and marketing communication professional.

