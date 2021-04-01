Lifestyle 1.4.2021 11:59 am

Thuso Mbedu makes a Vogue Magazine appearance

Lerato Maimela
Thuso Mbedu makes a Vogue Magazine appearance

Thuso Mbedu. Picture: Instagram

The May 2021 issue of Vogue Magazine that Thuso Mbedu will be featured in aims to celebrate a new Giorgio Armani collection

South African actress Thuso Mbedu has been making strides in her acting career, with on-screen appearances in  South Africa’s most loved television shows such as Is’thunsi, Saints and Sinners, IsiBaya, Scandal and Shuga.

The 29 year old Pietermaritzburg born and raised actress was nominated for an Emmy Award for her role in the telenovela, Is’thunsi, which has been called “one of the most compelling television programmes on South African television” by the Mail & Guardian.

In 2018 she won the Golden Horn Award for best actress in a lead role in a TV drama.

Mbedu recently announced to her 1.3 million followers Instagram that she has made a feature in Vogue Magazine, with a post of a picture of her in an outstanding, dark blue Giorgio Armani dress photographed by Micaiah Carter.

The May issue of Vogue Magazine that Thuso will be featured in aims to celebrate Giorgio Armani and the GiorgioArmaniPrive In Omaggio a Milao collection.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu)

In January the actress made Essence magazine’s 20 Young Black Hollywood stars To Watch in 2021 alongside actress and activist Nomzamo Mbatha, taking the 16th spot on the list. The list features personalities and celebrities making waves in the US.

Thuso has recently been cast to make an appearance on The Underground Railroad limited series directed by Barry Jenkins, based on Colson Whitehead’s award-winning novel of the same name.

The 10 episode series follows Thuso Mbedu as Cora Randall, searching for freedom as she escapes a Georgia plantation and heads to the rumored Underground Railroad. Cora discovers the metaphoric railroad is an actual railroad full of engineers and conductors, and a secret network of tracks and tunnels beneath the southern soil.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Dudu Gumede: much more than a colleague

Africa All SA citizens in Mozambique successfully evacuated

Protests SAA pilots’ unusual demand: ‘Retrench us’

Parliament Two MPs to be suspended without pay over EFF-Gordhan fracas

Politics ‘Me worry?’ – Magashule says he’s not stressed about ANC ultimatum

today in print

Read Today's edition