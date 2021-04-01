Thuso Mbedu makes a Vogue Magazine appearance

South African actress Thuso Mbedu has been making strides in her acting career, with on-screen appearances in South Africa’s most loved television shows such as Is’thunsi, Saints and Sinners, IsiBaya, Scandal and Shuga.

The 29 year old Pietermaritzburg born and raised actress was nominated for an Emmy Award for her role in the telenovela, Is’thunsi, which has been called “one of the most compelling television programmes on South African television” by the Mail & Guardian.

In 2018 she won the Golden Horn Award for best actress in a lead role in a TV drama.

Mbedu recently announced to her 1.3 million followers Instagram that she has made a feature in Vogue Magazine, with a post of a picture of her in an outstanding, dark blue Giorgio Armani dress photographed by Micaiah Carter.

The May issue of Vogue Magazine that Thuso will be featured in aims to celebrate Giorgio Armani and the GiorgioArmaniPrive In Omaggio a Milao collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu)

In January the actress made Essence magazine’s 20 Young Black Hollywood stars To Watch in 2021 alongside actress and activist Nomzamo Mbatha, taking the 16th spot on the list. The list features personalities and celebrities making waves in the US.

Thuso has recently been cast to make an appearance on The Underground Railroad limited series directed by Barry Jenkins, based on Colson Whitehead’s award-winning novel of the same name.

The 10 episode series follows Thuso Mbedu as Cora Randall, searching for freedom as she escapes a Georgia plantation and heads to the rumored Underground Railroad. Cora discovers the metaphoric railroad is an actual railroad full of engineers and conductors, and a secret network of tracks and tunnels beneath the southern soil.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu)

