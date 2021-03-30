Lifestyle 30.3.2021 04:55 pm

WATCH: Sneaky jackal steals vultures’ lunch

Xanet Scheepers
WATCH: Sneaky jackal steals vultures’ lunch

Picture: Screengrab YouTube

A wake of vultures in the Kruger National Park were left flabbergasted when a jackal stole their lunch right from under their beaks.

Bob Humphries recently shared the most amazing video footage of a jackal gatecrashing a wake of vultures’ lunch date in the Kruger National Park.

Vultures and other scavengers like the jackal often take each other on when they compete for food at a carcass. This jackal, however, wasn’t planning on leaving hungry.

The cheeky jackal casually runs into the middle of the vultures and grabs the remains of a wildebeest calf they were feeding on.

ALSO SEE: WATCH: Fearless slender mongoose takes out snouted cobra

One of the vultures goes after him, wings spanned wide…

But the jackal refuses to admit defeat and goes back for his takeaway. He manages to grab the wildebeest hide, twisting off a leg before retreating to the shade of a nearby tree where he enjoys his hard-fought for meal.

Watch the video below:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Is Ramaphosa moving SA to level 2 ahead of Easter weekend?

Columns Nasrec 2017 conference haunting ANC amid ‘step aside’ debate

Politics Suspending Magashule could have a domino effect

Africa SA survivors relive Mozambique insurgents nightmare

Politics ANC NEC meeting: Magashule and others must step aside in 30 days

today in print

Read Today's edition