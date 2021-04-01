Hein Kaiser

The McDonalds brothers invented the ‘speedy’ system of producing meals in super quick time in 'The Founder'

Whether you love reality shows or cops and robbers, the multitude of options we have these days makes binge-watching more alluring than ever. We have become entertainment butterflies, flicking between streaming services, channels and screens. Choice is great, but sometimes finding something to watch is as exciting as watching paint dry. Here are five reasons to stay at home, cuddle up on the couch and click to.

On Showmax and Amazon Prime the six seasons of Bosch, a detective series based on the Michael Connelly series of novels, is a must-watch. Set in the Los Angeles homicide department, the show closely follows various murder investigations with exceptional character development. We really get to know detective Harry Bosch, is colleagues in the department and the perpetrators of the crimes. While it takes some getting into during the first few episodes, it is well worth it. Riveting, suspenseful and very authentic on a human level, Bosch delivers in every aspect of exceptional storytelling.

Netflix’s The Founder stars Michael Keaton as Ray Kroc, the man whose drive and ambition took the McDonalds brand from a single hamburger store in southern California. Here, the McDonalds brothers invented the ‘speedy’ system of producing meals in super quick time. The film tells the story of how Kroc pursued the brothers, and on-sold the concept to franchisees, ultimately the world over. It is much more than just the story of a fast-food brand. In-between the narrative shares the financial challenges Kroc experienced and the conflict with the brothers McDonald that eventually led him to assume total control of the brand. Michael Keaton’s performance is award-worthy as the travelling milkshake machine salesman turned restaurant magnate.

And yes, kids can binge-watch too. Download YouTube Kids, a closely moderated version of the platform where there are no ads, and not really any unsavory content. Search for two shows or channels. Blippi is a fun and educational character created by comedian and Youtuber Stevin John, whose online exclusive kids show is educational, entertaining and wholesome. There are tons of episodes and one-hour specials available. Another great option is the Dave and Ava channel. A collection of nursery rhyme singalongs with excellent animation and subtitles so that mom and dad can karaoke with junior.

Showmax offers some great family viewing and binge-watching for the weekend. At the top of the list is the South African produced Jungle Beat: The Movie. An alien being lands in the bush and makes friends with the animals/ However, his warlord father wants to take over the planet. The young alien though, learns lessons of friendship and loyalty through his new friends. It is a wholesome, fun family movie, a feel good with a positive message. Something we all need right now. Great entertainment.

Ted Lasso is funny. Seriously funny. This Apple TV+ show is sure to be at the top of the list of Emmy nominees later this year. Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, is an American Football coach lured to London to coach a totally different kind of football team. Of course, Lasso has no idea what soccer really is but his style of coaching, caring more about people than a win, soon finds resonance with the players and executive of AFC Richmond, the club he was hired by. It is witty, well scripted and extremely enjoyable. An eight out of ten kind of series.

About the author:

Hein Kaiser is a seasoned journalist, broadcaster, producer, and marketing communication professional and has worked in a variety of markets, sectors, and countries. He presently hosts the 360 Brunch over weekends on Mix 93.8FM.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.