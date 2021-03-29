Rihanna launches new light foundation range

In the advert that caused a stir released on the stars Twitter page, Rihanna said “ Y’all ready or you ready?! Get into our new #EazeDrop Blurring Skin Tint for that instantly smooth, blurred skin!”.

The foundation line is supposed to blur the appearance of imperfections and comes in over 20 shades.

The lighter foundation is described as a skin tint. This means it can be used as a lighter cover-up instead of giving a dull matte, look it will enhance and highlight the skin giving a dewy healthy look overall.

In her controversial advert, the Grammy-award-winning singer is wearing the new ballsy hair trend of the mullet while she sits on a sofa applying the tint with her fingers. She did an Instagram tutorial demonstrating how to apply the tint saying “It’s the first #TutorialTuesday of 2021 and y’all ain’t ready for this new”.

The way y’all skin bout to be litty! I hate taking too long for zoom meetings and dem early FaceTimes ????!! Get into this new @fentybeauty #EazeDrop Blurring Skin Tint for that instantly smooth, blurred skin. pic.twitter.com/HeULlwfT1y — Rihanna (@rihanna) March 26, 2021



Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint!! It’s a light foundation that delivers smooth, blurred skin in a few easy drops.

The singer has always stressed inclusivity with the shades released with her skin ranges and with the previous matte skin range, Pro Filt’r range have medium-to-full coverage, she made sure to cover the bases for women in all colours.

Eaze Drop isn’t available in South Africa, as Fenty beauty products are limited in South Africa. It is however available online or in European and American stores.

Rihanna stated on her Twitter page that it’s available at Sephora Books UK and Harvey Nichols stores.

