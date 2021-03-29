Celebs & viral 29.3.2021 02:00 pm

Rihanna launches new light foundation range

Thami Kwazi
Rihanna launches new light foundation range

Rihanna's new range aimes to blot out blemishes offering smoother skin.

Rihanna launches new light foundation range amid social media drama about sampling a Busiswa song without permission, the singer launched a new foundation called Skin Tint.

In the advert that caused a stir released on the stars Twitter page, Rihanna said “ Y’all ready or you ready?! Get into our new #EazeDrop Blurring Skin Tint for that instantly smooth, blurred skin!”.

The foundation line is supposed to blur the appearance of imperfections and comes in over 20 shades.

Rihanna Fenty

Robyn Rihanna Fenty launched new skin tints range. Image: Facebook

The lighter foundation is described as a skin tint. This means it can be used as a lighter cover-up instead of giving a dull matte, look it will enhance and highlight the skin giving a dewy healthy look overall.

In her controversial advert, the Grammy-award-winning singer is wearing the new ballsy hair trend of the mullet while she sits on a sofa applying the tint with her fingers. She did an Instagram tutorial demonstrating how to apply the tint saying  “It’s the first #TutorialTuesday of 2021 and y’all ain’t ready for this new”.

@fentybeauty


Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint!! It’s a light foundation that delivers smooth, blurred skin in a few easy drops.

Watch the tutorial at :

The singer has always stressed inclusivity with the shades released with her skin ranges and with the previous matte skin range, Pro Filt’r range have medium-to-full coverage, she made sure to cover the bases for women in all colours.

Eaze Drop isn’t available in South Africa, as Fenty beauty products are limited in South Africa. It is however available online or in European and American stores.

Rihanna stated on her Twitter page that it’s available at Sephora Books UK and Harvey Nichols stores.

Also Read: Rihanna dragged for sampling DJ Maphorisa and Busiswa ‘Midnight Starring’

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Rihanna dragged for sampling DJ Maphorisa and Busiswa ‘Midnight Starring’ 27.3.2021
A different shade of hue: Lipsticks to stock up on this winter 24.3.2021
In which country is women’s confidence highest? 9.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa Four South African expatriates alive after Moz insurgent attacks

Covid-19 The anguish of Covid survivors: Taste and smell gone forever?

Environment WATCH: Baboon on the loose in Joburg suburbs

Business News Ships diverting to Cape of Good Hope as megaship still stuck in Suez

South African Sport School sport gets the green light from government

today in print

Read Today's edition