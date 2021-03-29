Where to get fit this week for as little as R20

If you feel like your exercise routine needs a facelift, it might be time to leave your comfort zone and try something new.

Here’s our top 3 fun fitness activities to try this week

Join a group class

Where: FitBlock on Main, Bryanston

What to expect: FitBlock is focused on high intensity interval training (HIIT) which will not only improve your fitness levels, it will also help you lose weight and tone your body. Classes are guided by qualified trainers and focus on block workout stations that target every muscle group in one class. You can burn up to 400 calories during a class.

Don’t like HIIT? They also have Barre classes. This form of exercise incorporates the flexibility and posture of ballet, dance and yoga. Yes, you will still tone your body as Pilates and light weights are also incorporated into the class.

Watch the video below to see what a Barre class looks like:

Cost: R170 for a single class

Click here to book.

Go for a hike

Where: Newlands Forest, Newlands

What to expect: If you’re a beginner, or want to take your kids along, this is the perfect hiking trail. It’s about a 7km hike (2 to 3 hours) to Breakfast Rock where you can have breakfast or you can choose one of the many other trails to explore and just go at your own pace.

Cost: R35 per adult per day, R15 per child and R25 per vehicle

Click here for important information.

Jump, jump around!

Where: In your living room

What to expect: Rebounding on a mini-trampoline is a great way to build muscle mass and improve overall strength and fitness levels. There are many fun workouts available online so you can exercise in the comfort of your own home when you have time.

Cost: Lisa Raleigh has a variety of Bounti programmes available on her website ranging from R20 for a beginner class up to R60 for a 60-minute class.

Click here to buy your Bounti programmes.

Watch the video below to see what you can expect from a Bounti programme:

