The 2021 Grammy Awards took place this past weekend and South African comedian and host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, was the host at the 63rd annual awards ceremony.

Noah opened the show with a cute and hopeful introduction, explaining that this year’s show was going to be unlike any others, as it was a socially distanced ceremony.

“I’ll be your host tonight as we celebrate the last 10 years of music that got us through the last 10 years of coronavirus. I know it has been one year, but it feels like 10” Noah said.

“Tonight, we are hoping that this is all about what 2021 can be. Full of joy, new beginnings and coming together, never forgetting what happened in 2020, but full of hope for what is to come.”

Trevor went on to explain how the show would follow coronavirus safety guidelines and even made a joke about the coming performances and how “unlike an actual concert, two teenagers stacked on top of each other won’t stand in front of you and block your view”.

The host has been a trending topic on Twitter as his fans believe he did a stellar job as host. Many expressed how proud they were of him, how far he has come as a public figure and that flown the South African flag high ever since his big move from home.

My highlight of this grammy was Trevor hosting it. Love that guy???????? — Tems (@temitopshogunle) March 15, 2021

Siyaziqhenya ngawe Trevor Noah???????????? — Hlengiwe (@HlengiweSim) March 15, 2021

I know the nation’s currently engulfed by a black cloud. But still bafethu, Trevor Noah hosted the Grammys!!! We can’t afford not to celebrate that phela that’s our boy! ???????? — Busisani Khumalo (@DBNzDSA) March 15, 2021

by the way . did not discuss how much I loved Trevor as a host ❤️ my king the way I got excited every time he showed up — CLOSED. (@coffeeatmidnght) March 15, 2021

