Lifestyle 27.2.2021 06:06 pm

Water outage survival guide: tips and tricks to keep you sane

Citizen reporter
Water outage survival guide: tips and tricks to keep you sane

Be water wise, if you're going to be doing without this weekend. Picture: iStock

Rand Water announced on Tuesday a 30-hour planned water interruption from Saturday to Sunday in several parts of Johannesburg.

Residents in several parts of Johannesburg, including Melville and Auckland Park, will have no water this weekend of 27-28 February.

Rand Water announced on Tuesday a 30-hour planned water interruption from 1pm on Saturday to Sunday in order to allow technicians to replace an 800mm valve and bypass valve.

Water tankers will be placed around the affected areas. This is part of a five-year plan to upgrade, maintain and replace faulty and ageing infrastructure across its network.

READ NEXT: 30-hour water shutdown scheduled for large parts of Joburg

Here are some simple tips to survive the water outage:

  • The water shutdown starts at 1pm, take a shower or bath earlier and store as much as possible
  • Store water for cooking and drinking
  • Use bucket water to flush the toilet and bucket water to clean yourself (bath time can happen the next day)
  • To store a lot of water, fill your bathtub
  • Self-care Sunday can wait, leave the hair washing for another day
  • Use hand sanitiser instead of hand soap and water. This will stretch your water supply
  • This is contrary to staying active but take it easy. Do activities that will keep you cool and minimise your water intake
  • Do your laundry ahead of time, have enough clean clothes to last you two days
  • Hand wipes can be used on kitchen and bath surfaces, instead of soap and water.
  • Use paper cups and plates so there are fewer dishes to wash.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Water shutdowns are the start of Rand Water’s five-year maintenance plan 24.2.2021
30-hour water shutdown scheduled for large parts of Joburg 23.2.2021
Gauteng municipalities in ICU as MEC Maile ‘does nothing’ 9.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Driving impressions VW Polo Vivo Mswenko has heaps of swagger

Covid-19 Second batch of Johnson and Johnson vaccines arrives in SA

Politics ANC top brass to meet defiant Jacob Zuma

Society ‘Give my daughter her name’: Single father takes on Home Affairs

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

today in print

Read Today's edition