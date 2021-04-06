Aubrey Pooe talks new SABC 3 drama ‘The Estate’

Thami Kwazi

Talented actor Aubrey Pooe opens up about his new role as ambitious politician Castro Kamanga in the SABC3 daily drama "The Estate".

The new local daily soapie The Estate has finally landed on SABC 3. The storyline centers around a gated suburban community haven that is called Echelon Estate.

The Citizen speaks to seasoned actor Aubrey Pooe about his new role as ambitious politician Castro Kamanga. Previously seen on the now-canceled Isibaya, Pooe is a triple threat who works as an actor in television, theatre, and sings. He’s currently enjoying his new role on the soapie and waxes lyrical about his new venture on The Estate.

Q: Tells us about your character

Castro Kamanga is an MMC of Transport in our story world. He’s a young political figure who loves, power, the good life, and everything that comes with the social and political status he holds. He’s a bit of a mercurial character whom you predict.

Q: What is one thing that you love about the character you’re playing?

Everything!!! I get to play with various languages and do some crazy things on set so I look forward to going on set every day.

Q: And one thing that you don’t like?

Nothing!!! I like the character

Q: What can viewers expect from your storyline when the show airs?

A character like they’ve never seen me play before.

Q: Outside of your character, what is one thing fans would be surprised to find out about you? Any hidden talents or unexpected skills?

My love for various languages. This character tries to speak a bit of everything as he has traveled with his parents being in exile.

Q: What surprises can viewers expect?

Stay tuned. All of it will surprise and intrigue you.

Q: What are you looking forward to viewers seeing?

A groundbreaking show that pushes the envelope on all fronts in The Estate.

Q: How has Covid-19 affect you in terms of being an actor and the acting world?

I’ve had to get used to the new normal. Albeit it difficult to observe protocols on and off-camera. Shooting has pretty much continued shortly after the outbreak of the pandemic. I’m blessed to be working as many actors are going through a tough time unless they’re in a Television show.

Q: What do you miss most about pre-pandemic life?

Freedom of movement. Life has carried on pretty normal for me and adjusted for the better but yeah… the ability to go any and everywhere without restriction is what I miss most.

