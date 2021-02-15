Nicki Minaj suffers tragic loss

International rap superstar Nicki Minaj has suffered a tragic loss.

It has been reported by CNN that her father was killed in a hit-and-run collision. Police confirmed in a statement that Robert Maraj, 64, was walking in Mineola, Long Island, New York and was struck by a vehicle on Friday evening.

He was taken to the hospital in a critical condition and died on Saturday. Police department are investigating the homicide.

Minaj welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty last year.

The award-winning rapper, real name Onika Tanya Maraj, was born on the Caribbean island of Trinidad and Tobago.

Her parents then moved to the US and she joined them at the age of five, growing up in the New York City borough of Queens.

Minaj has previously rapped about her troubled upbringing. She claimed that her father was a “violent” drug addict and abusive. In a Rolling Stone interview in 2010, she said she would pray to God to make her rich so that she could take care of her mother.

Reports of his passing first surfaced on Facebook from Nicki’s aunt.

via Facebook uma tia de Nicki Minaj publicou que Robert Maraj (Pai de Nicki ) veio a Falecer , as informações ainda não foram confirmadas ! esperamos que Deus posso conforta o coração da Nicki e sua Família nesse momento ???????? pic.twitter.com/UMA1iNproj — Rick Maraj (@HomoMrs) February 14, 2021





Condolences poured in for the Maraj family.

Sending love, light and prayers to @NICKIMINAJ and family. ????????✨ — Rapsody (@rapsody) February 14, 2021





Sending my deepest condolences to @NICKIMINAJ I am so genuinely sorry for your loss. Sending you all the love, light and strength to get through this. Prayers go out to your entire family. I love you. May your father’s soul Rest In Peace ???????? — Amra Olević Reyes (@amrezy) February 14, 2021





Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele

