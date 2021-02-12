 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

The psychology of lockdown

Wellness & Health 24 hours ago

The Covid-19 lockdowns have affected many peoples lives, not just socially and economically, but mentally too.

Hein Kaiser
12 Feb 2021
09:00:56 AM
PREMIUM!
The psychology of lockdown

Picture: iStock

It has been almost a year of Covid-19 lockdown with varying degrees of restrictions, regulations en-masse and a wave of socio-economic change that has seen many of us sink or swim and otherwise, simply treading water and hoping that it would all go away sooner rather than later. There is going to be a new normal, but, with sustained uncertainty and goalposts moving almost daily, says clinical psychologist Jeanine Lamusse, it is almost impossible to say what it is going to look like. “It has been an incredibly difficult time for people,” says Lamusse, “and I have seen so many...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Tourism and liquor sectors likely to benefit from Covid-19 Ters extension 12.2.2021
Gauteng ready for the reopening of public schools on Monday, says MEC Lesufi 12.2.2021
SANDF generals prioritising their welfare over soldiers 12.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 SANDF top brass front of the vaccination line

Parliament Sona 2021: Government extends R350 grant, UIF Ters payments to some

Opinion Sona 2021 First Take: Ramaphosa’s ‘empty’ words to an ‘empty’ Parliament?

Parliament Sona 2021: New anti-corruption body coming, reporting to Parliament

Environment Ex-naval officer almost in Rio after rowing solo for 5300km


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.