Last minute gifts to impress your partner with this Valentine’s Day

It’s the month of love and the perfect time to spoil your loved one. Here’s your Valentine’s Day gift guide to spoil the special person in your life.

FOR HER

JEWELLERY

Everyone deserves to feel loved on Valentine’s Day. A thoughtful gesture or surprise can mean so much. Pandora’s latest study on how we celebrate our love found that around 50% of participants feel loved when their significant

other shows that they are thinking of them and remembers special occasions. Sustainably made with 71% recycled silver, these hand-finished designs are the perfect way to show love.

RELATE VALENTINE BRACELETS

An inexpensive, but beautiful and very meaningful bracelet from Relate is just such a gift, and will keep on giving long after 14 February in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic which has left non-profit organizations battling the escalating levels of need in the underprivileged communities they serve. Relate has sold more than 3.5 million bracelets globally, all dedicated to very special causes in desperate need of assistance. This gift helps to support a very special cause, and will help many organizations when people purchase one of these attractive Relate bracelets.

FOR HIM

The Bluebeards Revenge Classic Blend Beard Oil (RRP R305). The Bluebeards Revenge Classic Blend Beard Oil features a unique and long-lasting scent inspired by traditional British barbershops. A few drops will help to add shine, softness and vital hydration to even the most unruly beards. A blend of fast-absorbing oil rehydrates the skin and softens beard hair. The non-greasy formula of The Bluebeard Revenge beard oils promotes a natural shine without stickiness and is suitable for all beard lengths and styles.

COCKTAIL LOVER

Mix some homemade cocktails for the woman in your life. The SWIGS Valentine’s Day for Her scintillates with our signature Pink Gin and Vanilla Copper Brandy. They will throw in two cans of Pura mixer to create your very own on-the-go cocktail.

FOR HIM AND HER

VALENTINO BORN INROMA

A duo of fragrances that infuses jasmine flowers and vanilla bourbon with pink pepper, while Born in Roma Uomo lifts a blend of aromatic sage and smoked vetiver with warm ginger and the coolness of salt.

EMPORIOARMANI

A duo of daring fragrances for him and her that are vibrant and intense. Worn during the day or night, either one is likely to turn heads. Even though we’re living in a pandemic, we can still share it with your special partner bo/beau or bae/hunny dumpling or sweetums, in the loving (and socially distanced) arms of George.

ROMANTIC NIGHT OR WEEKEND AWAY

Spend a night away and enjoy a romantic two-course dinner for you and your special someone, breakfast in bed (including that all-important late check-out). And if you make it two nights, they will even throw in a soothing massage for two. 1 Night stay (12th, 13th or 14th February): R2 300 per room Includes:

1 night’s stay – Studio Room

2-course dinner

Breakfast in bed

Late check-out

Weekend Deal (2 nights) R4 600 per room Includes:

2 nights stay – Studio Room

2-course dinner

Couples massage

Breakfast in bed

Late check-out Bookings : reservations@gorgeous-george.co.za

In Sandton, DAVINCI Hotels & Suites on Nelson Mandela Square is offering a Valentine’s Dinner on both Friday 12th and Saturday 13th February until 9pm. Expect a sharing platter of Venison Carpaccio, hummus, Deep-Fried Calamari, Crumbed Camembert and pita bread to start, a choice of either Grilled Beef Fillet, Cannelloni with a sautéed melange of vegetables with a bourbon jus or Cream of Tomato Gnocchi with grilled artichokes, baby spinach and Danish Feta for mains and a Strawberry Chocolate and Hazelnut crémeux tart for dessert for R645 per person, including a bottle of wine to share.

Alternatively if you aren’t in a rush to get home, you can spend the night in a luxurious rooms for R1,100 per person sharing including breakfast.

Space is limited and bookings can be made on davinci-banqueting@legacyhotels.co.za

For those wanting a night away, The Leonardo All-Suite Hotel , is offering a night’s luxurious accommodation in a one-bedroom apartment with canapes and welcome drink on arrival, a curated intimate dinner for two at the signature AURUM restaurant, a romantic turn-down and a la carte breakfast for R3,355 per person sharing for the month of February. To book the accommodation package please email hotels@legacyhotels.co.za or call +27 11 806 6888.

If you fancy a day out of the city or live in the immediate area, Bakubung Game Lodge in the Pilanesberg is offering a breakfast on Sunday 14th with a hearty full buffet, including a glass of non-alcoholic sparkling wine.

Alternatively, you can enjoy a romantic getaway in a luxury room for R6,000 per couple including dinner, breakfast, spa treatment and game drive. Bookings are essential and can be made either via WhatsApp on 066 578 1992 or via email: bakgame@legacyhotels.co.za

COOK A SPECIAL MEAL

Make your stay-at-home Valentine’s Day more special with a private chef experience. Stay in and treat your partner to an exquisite new dish created by one of South Africa’s favourite celebrity chefs, Neil Anthony. The UCOOK Valentine’s meal kit will be delivered with all the fresh ingredients and recipes needed to really impress your partner on Sunday.

Experience chef Neil’s low and slow roasted trout, flavoured with chilli and lime, to bring some heat to your dinner. With 10 other summer dishes to choose from, your Valentine’s Day couldn’t be fresher, simpler or more delicious. Delivery is on Sunday or Monday 15 (area dependent).

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.