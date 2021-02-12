The Kardashians gave us a lot more than we bargained for

PREMIUM!
The Kardashians gave us a lot more than we bargained forOpinion 7 hours ago
The Kardashians also made the world swallow sustained prejudice when it comes to multi-racial relationships, opened the door for surrogacy’s wider acceptance and that women really can achieve all they want, be who they want to be and boo-ha the naysayers, writes Hein Kaiser.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 SANDF top brass front of the vaccination line
Parliament Sona 2021: Government extends R350 grant, UIF Ters payments to some
Opinion Sona 2021 First Take: Ramaphosa’s ‘empty’ words to an ‘empty’ Parliament?
Parliament Sona 2021: New anti-corruption body coming, reporting to Parliament
Environment Ex-naval officer almost in Rio after rowing solo for 5300km