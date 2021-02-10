Lifestyle 10.2.2021 08:39 am

PICS: Somizi and Vusi Nova’s ‘soft life bestication’

Lerato Maimela
Somizi and Vusi Nova take a trip to Cape Town. Picture: Instagram

The two best friends have recently went on a bestiecation, and everything was done in style.

Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung and best friend Vusi Nova headed off on a trip together this past weekend, and everything about it screams “the soft life”.

The TV personality and singer have been close for many years, and in the past, people often questioned their bond and doubted that it was purely based on friendship, but the duo paid no mind and have continued to live their best lives together.

They both set off to Cape Town on a private jet. Somizi posted a series of pictures on Instagram where he is seen wearing wearing Rich Mnisi outfits in some and Louis Vuitton others.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi)

The besties stayed at the luxurious lodge and spa, Delaire Graff Estate, found on the highest crest of Helshoogte Mountain Pass in Stellonbosch.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Somizi hits back at jibes about him and Vusi Nova

Somizi posted a couple of stunning pictures on his Instagram page, posing in a colourful pattern costume near and inside the clear blue swimming pool located on the lodge.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Delaire Graff Estate (@delairegraff)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Delaire Graff Estate (@delairegraff)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Delaire Graff Estate (@delairegraff)

To top the best friend duo’s ‘bestiecation’, Somizi and Nova both posted pictures and videos of themselves indulging in champagne, setting off on a luxury yacht which sailed along the Atlantic Seaboard.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi)

Somizi and Nova ended their trip with a flight back to Johannesburg in a private jet ready to ‘get back to work’.

