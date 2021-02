Dear doctor Is it possible for a 20 year old to have arthritis and what causes it? Yes it is possible. There are different types of arthritis. The inflammatory one is the one that mostly happens even in children. It can be due to infections or it can be inherited. The degenerative arthritis is the one commonest in older people. There could be joint overuse it it could be work or age related. If you suspect you have it, go see a doctor for him to check your history and for a proper examination. Dear doctor I have a cut...

Dear doctor

Is it possible for a 20 year old to have arthritis and what causes it?

Yes it is possible. There are different types of arthritis. The inflammatory one is the one that mostly happens even in children. It can be due to infections or it can be inherited. The degenerative arthritis is the one commonest in older people. There could be joint overuse it it could be work or age related. If you suspect you have it, go see a doctor for him to check your history and for a proper examination.

Dear doctor

I have a cut on my leg caused by a rusty can. It’s a bit swollen. Can I treat this at home or must I go to the doctor?

In fact, you were supposed to go to the doctor immediately after the injury. There are infections like tetanus that can happen due to that and require prompt prevention or treatment. Please do not treat at home.

Dear doctor

I had a broken arm that healed and is out the cast. But now it looks much smaller than my other arm. What can I do to fix this? Is this normal or hasn’t the break healed properly?

It will most probably heal over time. When an arm is in a cast it is quite compressed and also the muscles are not functioning as much as the other arm. Hence the arm looks smaller. Resume physical activity and it will slowly get back to normal. Seeing a physiotherapist will also help to speed up the healing the process.

About the author:

Dr Dulcy holds a MBBCH degree from Wits University, a diploma in occupational health, a diploma in HIV management, travel medicine diploma, masters of science in sports medicine, and a masters in business administration degree from GIBS.

As the 2016 Social Entrepreneurship Regional Business Achiever award winner for Business Women’s Association, she started Accessible Quality Healthservices (AQH) in 2013 after being a general practitioner in Vryburg then Carletonville for 11 years.

Dr Dulcy said her life’s purpose was to make an impact on how healthcare was delivered in this country, especially to the poor.

*Always consult your health-care provider for all health matters relating to you and your children.

