Steve Hofmeyr is pretty in pink

Lerato Maimela
Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr.

The controversial got a pink manicure that matches his daughter’s.

Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr recently stunned followers with an Instagram post of himself and his daughter showing off their matching baby pink manicured nails.

The post is captioned “pink naellek versag my”, which means “pink nails suit me”.

In the picture, the singer’s adorable little girl is holding a nail polish brush in one hand, and raising her other hand alongside her fathers hand to show off her cute manicure creations.

Hofmeyr’s followers were really fascinated by the picture, and left comments under the post such as “Beste pappa”, and “cute man”, expressing how adorable they thought the picture was, and what a good father Hofmeyr appeared to be.

 

The singer has been a hot topic on numerous accounts on social media for his racial statements and comments.

In 2019, Hofmeyr took to social media to issue death threats against South Africa’s then ambassador to Denmark the late Zindzi Mandela-Hlongwane, and DA MP Phumzile Van Damme.

The ANC took a stand against Hofmeyr, laying criminal charges against him for his “racist and inhumane rants on social media”.

The ANC’s national spokesperson Pule Mabe said that laying charges against Hofmeyr would send a strong message that racists had no place in South Africa’s democratic society.

Hofmeyr later posted a sarcastic tweet that insinuated that he was “reversing” the death threats that he had posted in the previous post.

In the same year, MultiChoice made the decision to remove all of Hofmeyr’s content from all its networks.

In response to MultiChoice’s decision, Hofmeyr released a video on his social media pages calling for a boycott of the satellite TV provider. In the video, the singer was seen cancelling his DStv subscription, and destroying his decoder, as well as his satellite dish.

Hofmeyr also asked his fans to join in on the boycott, and started a competition offering a prize to fans who posted videos of themselves standing with the singer, and destroying their own DStv decoders.

