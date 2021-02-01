 
 
Q & A: Should you be afraid of the vaccine? A doctor weighs in

The coronavirus has come with many questions that have led to many different answers – some true, some not. Here, Dr Dulcy, answers all your Covid related questions as the country deals with SARS-CoV-2.

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe
01 Feb 2021
11:13:14 AM
Picture: iStock

We first heard of the coronavirus in December 2019, and the whole world has been in fear and panic since then. Many stories have been shared about this – some true, some not. We have lost many loved ones and the restrictions have meant that we could not even bury them as we normally would. There is ongoing research on this virus, as we have realised we do not know everything we should. We have seen people who look healthy today succumb to this virus tomorrow. 1. Will eating ginger, garlic, turmeric cure Covid-19? These plants are generally said to...

