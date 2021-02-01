Q & A: Should you be afraid of the vaccine? A doctor weighs in

We first heard of the coronavirus in December 2019, and the whole world has been in fear and panic since then. Many stories have been shared about this – some true, some not. We have lost many loved ones and the restrictions have meant that we could not even bury them as we normally would. There is ongoing research on this virus, as we have realised we do not know everything we should. We have seen people who look healthy today succumb to this virus tomorrow. 1. Will eating ginger, garlic, turmeric cure Covid-19? These plants are generally said to...

We first heard of the coronavirus in December 2019, and the whole world has been in fear and panic since then. Many stories have been shared about this – some true, some not.

We have lost many loved ones and the restrictions have meant that we could not even bury them as we normally would. There is ongoing research on this virus, as we have realised we do not know everything we should. We have seen people who look healthy today succumb to this virus tomorrow.

1. Will eating ginger, garlic, turmeric cure Covid-19?

These plants are generally said to have great medicinal properties for general well-being and preventing some respiratory conditions. Nothing is proven scientifically. They are definitely not curative for Covid infection and there is currently no cure for this virus.

2. How can I boost my immune system?

To boost your immune system and keep healthy eat a healthy diet rich in vegetables and fresh fruit and drink water. Exercising also helps to keep your immune system healthy.

3. Will steaming cure Covid-19?

No. There is no scientific evidence that high temperatures and inhaling steam will cure you of Covid. It might even injure your nasal cavity.

4. Should I be afraid of the vaccine?

No. You need to make sure you understand all you can about the vaccine when it arrives. Are there any conditions that may preclude one from getting it? If you are actively ill it may not be advisable to inject at that time. Also find out if there are any allergies associated with it.

5. What will the side-effects of the vaccine be?

We do not have full information yet on what vaccine will be used. Some people may experience minor pain on the injection site or a mild fever for a day or two. None of the tested vaccines have been reported to have severe side-effects.

6. If I am pregnant and get Covid-19 will my baby automatically get it?

If you pregnant and have Covid you are one of the vulnerable people and are likely to get severe illness, which may lead to hospitalization of even miscarriage or preterm labour. Make sure you are closely monitored. Upon the delivery the baby will be tested as well.

7. They say Covid-19 doesn’t affect kids but a 14-year-old died of it. How?

No it is not true. Covid can infect even kids.

8. If someone in your house gets Covid-19, is it true that you mustn’t share utensils?

Yes. If you live with someone who has tested positive, make sure they are isolated for a minimum of 10 days.

9. Is it true that after having Covid-19, you can’t get it for three months after?

It can happen in very rare instances. Anything that makes your immune system weak may lead to you being reinfected shortly after a Covid infection.

10. When do the side-effects of Covid-19 wear off? People have complained that months after they still feel sick.

They differ from person to person. Some people remain with the fatigue, loss of taste and smell for a long time. There is no standard time. Some people are back to their normal health quickly.

11. If someone gets Covid-19 in your home, is there any possibility of not contracting it yourself?

Many people are sharing stories where a partner has tested positive and they have tested negative. It can happen if you socially distance from them, make sure they have their mask on at all times and disinfect the home regularly.

12. What is the best treatment should I get it ?

There is no treatment for Covid. People get treatment to manage their symptoms and signs including short breath, pneumonia, blood clotting, fatigue etc.

13. Some people have comorbidities and are fine while others who are young and healthy end up in hospital. Why does this happen?

It is not clear why this disease affects people differently. General fitness and well-being plays a role in making sure some people can handle the infection. Others, however, are severely affected from the beginning.

