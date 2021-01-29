Unathi to host the Cape TownJazz Festival’s ‘JazzFix’

The global pandemic has left our lives a little dull and boring. As such, social events have had to be cancelled in attempts to decrease the spread of the coronavirus.

At the beginning of each year, jazz fans across the country often found themselves filled with excitement and glee to be attending the Cape Town International Jazz festival which usually takes place in the month of March.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, this year’s jazz festival has had to be postponed.

There is, however, a light at the end of this tunnel. The Cape Town International Jazz Festival has introduced an online jazz experience called JazzFix, and Idols SA judge, TV and radio personality Unathi Nkayi will be the host of this online extravaganza.

As a singer and songwriter, Unathi is a powerhouse in the music industry and has represented South Africa internationally. Unathi was approached by producer Dexter Davis to record a song that would be included in the soundtrack of the International film title The Blue Mauritius.

The journalism and drama graduate from Rhodes University has shared a stage with international musos such as John Legend and Youssou N’Dour, and her hit song Sgubhu was featured in the soundtrack for the Oscar-winning movie Tsotsi.

She is a part of Mzansi’s beloved TV show, Idols SA, and has been a part of the team for eight full seasons, becoming longest-serving judge on the show.

Unathi has also been on radio for many years, presenting shows on YFM, Metro FM, and currently hosting a show on Kaya FM. She recently posted an image on her Instagram page, reminiscing about the Metro FM radio team she used to be a part of back in the day.

Her followers were happy to go down memory lane with her, as some left comments saying that they miss the team, and that “morning radio has never been the same” without them.

