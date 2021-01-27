Ntando Duma leaves social media speechless with bikini pic

Instagram and twitter users have become accustomed to Award winning TV personality Ntando Duma, mother to Sbahle Mzizi sharing videos of her beautiful daughter.

Duma has managed to brighten the day of her 2,9 million Instagram followers with a sexy post of her gorgeous beach body.

The daring Instagram post is accompanied by a caption that reads: “To whom it may concern…If I want to, I will. Sincerely, The hun that will if she wants to”, reminding her followers that she is, indeed, the boss babe she thinks she is.

The picture was taken on the beach by photographer Kagiso Phaswana, and in the picture the TV personality is wearing a racy yellow string monokini from “BISKIT Boutique”, and has a super long, stylish braided ponytail.

The Instagram post has received a lot of traction from her followers, with other celebrities such as Boity Thulo, and Khanya Mkangisa leaving comments under the post such as “yeyi” accompanied by fire emojis, as well as yellow heart emoji’s, in expressing how amazing she looks in the picture.

Duma and Sbahle recently made an appearance on Disney Junior Africa’s Facebook page, where they went live for the Coffee Morning’s segment for a “mommy and me” takeover. The mommy and daughter duo spoke about a brand new show introduced to Disney channel called “The Rocketeer”. The duo also engaged with viewers of the live stream, asking them fun questions, and giving fun facts about Sbahle’s favourite shows, and superheroes.

