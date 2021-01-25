Health Q+A: All your questions answered by Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe

Dear doctor, What are the signs of burn-out and can they lead to a stroke? The signs are similar to the signs of depression. The physical symptoms include headache, muscle pain and sometimes chest pain. In extreme circumstances, there may be an effect on hormones that may cause the sufferer to have a stroke. Dear doctor, What is the best way to treat insect bites like wasp bites? Make sure you wash and clean the bite area with soap and water to remove as much of the venom as possible. Then put ice in a bag and put it on...

Dear doctor, What are the signs of burn-out and can they lead to a stroke?

The signs are similar to the signs of depression. The physical symptoms include headache, muscle pain and

sometimes chest pain. In extreme circumstances, there may be an effect on hormones that may cause the sufferer to have a stroke.

Dear doctor, What is the best way to treat insect bites like wasp bites?

Make sure you wash and clean the bite area with soap and water to remove as much of the venom as possible. Then put ice in a bag and put it on the bite to reduce the swelling. If the wound is open, apply antiseptic on it and cover with a bandage.

Dear doctor, My husband stops breathing in his sleep at times. He is 31. What could be the cause of this and how do we prevent it?

Kindly have your husband go to a doctor soonest for a full physical examination to get proper diagnosis. It may be that he is overweight or has an ENT or chest condition that makes the breathing difficult.

About the author:

Dr Dulcy holds a MBBCH degree from Wits University, a diploma in occupational health, a diploma in HIV management, travel medicine diploma, masters of science in sports medicine, and a masters in business administration degree from GIBS and is here to help! A social entrepreneur with a passion for providing healthcare and wellness solutions for low and middle-income communities in South Africa.

As the 2016 Social Entrepreneurship Regional Business Achiever award winner for Business Women’s Association, she started Accessible Quality Healthservices (AQH) in 2013 after being a general practitioner in Vryburg then Carletonville for 11 years.

In 2015, she partnered with Pascal Frohlicher and we founded U-Care Medical Centres which focused on building private medical centres and providing world-class health services at an affordable cost. This company evolved in 2019 to become quadcare, which is a network of medical centres in areas where they are needed the most providing access to affordable healthcare. Currently, the centres are in Edenvale, Fox Street Johannesburg, Meadowlands, Carletonville, University of Johannesburg, and Park Station.

Dr Dulcy said her life’s purpose was to make an impact on how healthcare was delivered in this country, especially to the poor.

*Always consult your paediatrician, gynaecologist or health-care provider for all health matters relating to you and your children.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.