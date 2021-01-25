 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Health Q+A: All your questions answered by Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe

Wellness & Health 56 mins ago

Each week Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe answers your health questions.

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe
25 Jan 2021
03:04:10 PM
PREMIUM!
Health Q+A: All your questions answered by Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe

Picture:iStock

Dear doctor, What are the signs of burn-out and can they lead to a stroke? The signs are similar to the signs of depression. The physical symptoms include headache, muscle pain and sometimes chest pain. In extreme circumstances, there may be an effect on hormones that may cause the sufferer to have a stroke. Dear doctor, What is the best way to treat insect bites like wasp bites? Make sure you wash and clean the bite area with soap and water to remove as much of the venom as possible. Then put ice in a bag and put it on...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Tai chi could improve depression for heart attack and stroke patients 9.6.2020
If heart attacks and erectile dysfunction didn’t scare smokers, who thought Covid would? 1.6.2020
Sugary drinks may increase risk of heart disease and stroke in women 13.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Tropical storm Eloise: South Africa gears up for big rains

Politics Ramaphosa ‘weakened’ politically without Mthembu at his side – analyst

General Cele calls for investigation into Mpumalanga Premier’s conduct

General Mpumalanga Premier says she was not aware her mask had fallen off

General He said ‘Cyril will be disappointed’ – nurse Mavis details Jackson Mthembu’s last moments


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.