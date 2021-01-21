Here’s how to get Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musiḓa’s toned abs

Current Miss South Africa Shudufadzo Musida has been making news for her amazing curves and six-pack. She recently posted that she has been hitting the gym quite heavily during the lockdown and even though some may scrutinise it, there is a secret level of envy for her remarkable physique.

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi also sports an incredible six-pack as well as rapper Boity Thulo who wins in the best body stakes. Boity has washboard abs while maintaining coverted curves.

‘Coming to America‘ star movie Nomzamo Mbatha showed off her six-pack while still keeping her petite slim thick structure.

How do they do it?

Everybody has abs they just need the right type of activation. The key is in taking the time to put in the work and hey presto results will show in just a few weeks.

First things first:

Work-out early in the morning, as this will kickstart your body needs to help you start your day with more focus and a surge of energy. Opening your appetite to a full and healthy breakfast, that incorporates protein and fruit, rather than just grabbing coffee and a scone. Building muscle requires energy therefore a balanced diet is essential.

Start with a short session to get the blood flowing and muscles warmed up. Skipping is an easier way of having fun while awakening your system.

Diet is everything

Ever heard the saying, what you put in is exactly what you get out. Eating the right foods and avoiding too much alcohol is the key.

According to Health Online some foods to eat and avoid are

Food:

Cut down on carbs

Cut down on alcohol and acid drinks (soda)

Streamline your intake of sugar replace sugar with fruit

Eat more whole grains

Add probiotics like yogurt (fat-free) to your breakfast or snacks

The core is everything:

Personal trainers emphasise the importance of focus on the core. Not only is it the center of the body it’s the place where adjustments in diet and routine are visible.

Work-outs for a flatter stomach:

According to Women’s Health here are some routines to try weekly for defined abs

1.Crunches:

Crunches involve laying down knees bent and lifting your mid-body to the center and back down again. Once you feel the heat on the core section around your belly they are starting to work.

Pace yourself. Start with a few reps a day and add more as you achieve increased flexibility and feel looser

2.Planks

A popular core routine in most forms of fitness also a key part of yoga.

Focusing on triggering dormant core muscles. Planking involves balancing your full body on your elbows and toes and lifting the center while counting.

The time limit can be set to a timer or for beginners 30-40 seconds. It’s normal to struggle with the weight on your arms as a rookie but gets easier with constant practice.

3. Sit-ups

An easier way to revive those sleeping core muscles, improve shoulder and back posture, assist in strengthening your diaphragm and build stronger abdominal muscle.For beginners, it’s easier to have a training partner who will hold onto your feet as you ride in your sitting posting.

The overall method involves laying on your back, knees bent up and soles of your feet together. Lift your upper body towards your knees or stretch further towards your toes if your level of flexibility is higher.

Don’t rush to sit back as you could injury your back, lower your back slowly, have a short rest, and start again.

Start with 30-40 reps until flexibility levels are higher.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.