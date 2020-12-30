‘Applications open’- Tito Mboweni needs an assistant chef

It looks like Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni’s cooking skills are still not up to standard.

This time, Mboweni tried his hand at ox liver and veggies, which he described as starting off well, but judging from the pictures, ended in disaster.

It started off well. A simple meal of ox liver with vergies. Great idea. It did not work out. I need an assistant chef now! To assist virtually. pic.twitter.com/J3MiFtlyiV — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) December 29, 2020

This is not the first time the minister failed in the kitchen – earlier this year he tried his hands at a pilchards and pap dish with plenty of garlic; he also tried his hand at masonja instead of pilchards.

He shared the step-by-step process of his recipes throughout the year and remained undeterred, despite Twitter being highly unimpressed with anything he presents, including a simple roast chicken.

Mboweni posted a picture of a very unappealing-looking chicken in the oven and even admitted that the dish wasn’t going according to plan.

Reality TV sensation and host of Dinner at Somizi’s on Mzansi Magic and published author of a cookbook titled, Dinner At Somizi’s – I am not a chef, Somizi also commented that Tito Mboweni’s cooking needed an intervention.

Somizi has now reminded Mboweni that he is still available to offer his services after the Minister tweeted he needed a virtual assistant:

but honorable I did offer my services…….hit me up…..its about time ….. — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) December 30, 2020

Of course, Twitter didn’t hesitate to weigh in:

SomG, thank you. Help the Minister on our behalf please.@tito_mboweni please accept the assistance, it will be good for you and the country at large — Vince TheNumber (@VThenumber) December 30, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.