‘Applications open’- Tito Mboweni needs an assistant chef

Citizen Reporter
The votes are in and the masses want to see Tito Mboweni on ‘Dinner at Somizi's’. Picture: Twitter

It looks like Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni’s cooking skills are still not up to standard.

This time, Mboweni tried his hand at ox liver and veggies, which he described as starting off well, but judging from the pictures, ended in disaster.

This is not the first time the minister failed in the kitchen – earlier this year he tried his hands at a pilchards and pap dish with plenty of garlic; he also tried his hand at masonja instead of pilchards.

He shared the step-by-step process of his recipes throughout the year and remained undeterred, despite Twitter being highly unimpressed with anything he presents, including a simple roast chicken.

Mboweni posted a picture of a very unappealing-looking chicken in the oven and even admitted that the dish wasn’t going according to plan.

Reality TV sensation and host of Dinner at Somizi’s on Mzansi Magic and published author of a cookbook titled, Dinner At Somizi’s – I am not a chef, Somizi also commented that Tito Mboweni’s cooking needed an intervention.

Somizi has now reminded Mboweni that he is still available to offer his services after the Minister tweeted he needed a virtual assistant:

Of course, Twitter didn’t hesitate to weigh in:

 

