Connie and Shona Ferguson live it up in Dubai (pictures)

South Africans under lockdown can live vicariously through entertainment moguls Connie and Shona Ferguson.

The pair posted snaps of their getaway on social media which included Connie Ferguson in a one-piece swimsuit, pictures of the couple on yacht, and pictures of the couple enjoying the One & Only Dubai where Connie worked out.

Their production company, Ferguson Films has had an exciting year despite the challenges of Covid which included a successful run of The Queen on Mzansi Magic and Kings of Joburg on Netflix where Shona played the lead.

Shona and Connie recently celebrated the 19 -year wedding anniversary and the couple have grown from strength-to-strength over the last few years.

Although the couple is a powerhouse, their production company has been marred with some controversy as many actors have claimed to be fired from shows that Ferguson Films produce while others have claimed that the company exploited them.

The parents to two daughters posted gorgeous snaps with the world-famous Dubai skyline in the background :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHONA FERGUSON (@ferguson_films)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Ferguson (@connie_ferguson)

In her stories, Connie posted that she was at the One&Only Palm Dubai fitness center while a recent post on her Instagram shows her ad for the new Huawei MateBookXPro. The room she posts from resembles, very closely, the rooms at One&Only Palm Dubai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Ferguson (@connie_ferguson)



Additionally, Shona also posted pictures on his Instagram of himself which also resembled the luxury hotel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by One&Only The Palm (@oothepalm)

Here are few pics of the stunning One&Only Palm Dubai which forms part of Kerzner International, started and founded by the late South African hospitality magnate, Sol Kerzner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Ferguson (@connie_ferguson)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by One&Only The Palm (@oothepalm)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by One&Only The Palm (@oothepalm)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.