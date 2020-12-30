Remembering Skeem Saam’s Bra Paul, in his own words: ‘Do not look down upon yourself, trust yourself’

Legendary actor, Mahuma Paul Rapetsoa has passed away.

The news was confirmed by his son on Facebook, who wrote: “It is with great sadness to announce the passing of our father, brother and colleague Mr Mahuma Paul Rapetsoa. “Bra Paul” passed away today at 18:56. May your wonderful soul rest in peace Mokwena.”

The Paul Rapetsoa Institution of Dramatic Arts (PRIDA) in Polokwane, which Rapetsoa founded and chaired as Group Chief Executive, also confirmed the passing of the popular South African soap opera Skeem Saam.

The popular TV series, where he played the character Josias, also took to social media to confirm the news.

No further information was given about his death.

Rapetsoa was also the head of the drama department at SABC radio station Thobela FM.

In 2017, Rapetsoa visited the Taxila Secondary School in Polokwane for its annual prize-giving awards where he offered learners invaluable advice such as: “Utilise your ability to the maximum,” and “not to compare your worth by comparing yourself to others, do not look down upon yourself, trust yourself”.

Watch the inspirational video below:

Mzansi took to social media to express their sadness at the tragic loss:

One of the greatest radio drama producers. We used to be glued to radio dramas because of his intros — Time Traveller (@Maboresks) December 30, 2020

RIP BRA PAUL Veteran actor, radio broadcaster, theatre legend and media mogul Mahuma Paul Rapetsoa has passed away. His death was confirmed by his son, Matome, on Tuesday evening. May his Soul rest in Peace ????. pic.twitter.com/of7bXkZehq — LimpopoWATCH????⌚ (@LimpopoWatch) December 30, 2020

The legendary, storyteller, writer, king of the airwaves, Ntate Mahuma Paul Rapetsoa passed on…???? 2020 taking as much as it can before bowing out. — Rami Chuene????????️‍???? (@ramichuene) December 29, 2020

First time I saw him be rele ko Onkgopotse Tiro hall ko Turfloop. He was such an entertainer..I remember he did Dr Malinga kick..and everyone went crazy! Mahuma Paul Rapetsoa! #RiPPaulRapetsoa https://t.co/unP32MvEJB — Domkop Ye Genius (@DonaldQuadratic) December 30, 2020

