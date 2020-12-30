Lifestyle 30.12.2020 09:44 am

Remembering Skeem Saam’s Bra Paul, in his own words: ‘Do not look down upon yourself, trust yourself’

Citizen Reporter
Remembering Skeem Saam’s Bra Paul, in his own words: ‘Do not look down upon yourself, trust yourself’

Picture: Screenshot twitter

Rapetsoa was also the head of the  the drama department at SABC radio station Thobela FM. 

Legendary actor, Mahuma Paul Rapetsoa has passed away.

The news was confirmed by his son on Facebook, who wrote: “It is with great sadness to announce the passing of our father, brother and colleague Mr Mahuma Paul Rapetsoa. “Bra Paul” passed away today at 18:56. May your wonderful soul rest in peace Mokwena.”

The Paul Rapetsoa Institution of Dramatic Arts (PRIDA) in Polokwane, which Rapetsoa founded and chaired as Group Chief Executive,  also confirmed the passing of the popular South African soap opera Skeem Saam.

The popular TV series, where he played the character Josias, also took to social media to confirm the news.

No further information was given about his death.

Rapetsoa was also the head of the drama department at SABC radio station Thobela FM. 

ALSO READ: Celebrity deaths from coronavirus

In 2017, Rapetsoa visited the Taxila Secondary School in Polokwane for its annual prize-giving awards where he offered learners invaluable advice such as: “Utilise your ability to the maximum,” and “not to compare your worth by comparing yourself to others, do not look down upon yourself, trust yourself”.

Watch the inspirational video below: 

 

Mzansi took to social media to express their sadness at the tragic loss:

 

 

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 New Covid-19 variants: What we know so far, in 500 words

Health No annual fee increase for pharmacy professionals next year – council

General Health department suspends screening at Beitbridge

Covid-19 Mkhize says UK minister’s claims on Covid-19 variant ‘incorrect’

Africa Central African Republic: Factfile


today in print

Read Today's edition