Twitter has had it with John Steenhuisen

Citizen reporter
DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: Screenshot.

“John Steenhuisen is the Karen of SA politics” read one tweet.

John Steenhuisen has weighed in on the latest developments around Covid-19 regulations as set out by president Cyril Ramaphosa last night.

The latest ‘family meeting’ held on 28 December 2020 saw the president move the country to an adjusted Level 3 lockdown which includes closed beaches, limited numbers in restaurants and an alcohol ban for at least 15 days.

ALSO READ: READ IN FULL: Government publishes adjusted level 3 lockdown regulations

During news broadcaster, ENCA interview with the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) leader he called for government to work on getting the vaccine as a priority as he explained: “this could be the only shot that the country’s economy has on surviving.”

Heavily criticising government’s latest regulations and lack of vaccination, which is only scheduled for roll out in the second quarter of 2021, Steenhuisen also compared South Africa to other countries that had already started rolling out vaccinations in conjunction with lockdown measures.

In his latest interview with Newzroom Afrika which took place on 29 December, he reiterated his setiments made in his ENCA interview about a lockdown rolled out with a vaccine approach instead of a “lockdown only approach” and added: “I would have expected some kind of announcement of a financial relief package to tide them over [hospitality industry] until 15 January without letting their employees go.”

But Twitter was not having it. Steenhuisen’s sentiments were ripped apart by social media users with many arguing that no matter what the ANC does Steenhuisen would oppose it for “the sake of opposing it”.

Here are some reactions:

Not all comments were negative as some believed that the opposition leaders made some valid points:


READ NEXT: EXPLAINED: What is adjusted level 3 lockdown?

Loading Posts...
