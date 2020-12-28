Siya Kolisi admits running a household is ‘not easy’ as wife Rachel fights Covid

South Africa’s golden couple, Siya and Rachel Kolisi are dealing with Covid-19 as best they can in their household.

Rachel Kolisi took to her social media account on Instagram to share the news that she had tested positive for the virus.

Initially, the mother of four thought she was suffering from a sinus infection but when symptoms didn’t abate she went for testing.

She added: “I actually spent the day in the pool and assumed I had a sinus infection. I realized I couldn’t smell anything so went straight into isolation until I received my positive result.”

In the meantime, her husband and Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi also took to social media to explain he tested negative and has taken over some of the household chores “I’ve picked up all the household responsibility and for the first time ever, realise what it’s been like when I go on tours. It’s not easy.”

He used a picture of a “socially distanced date night” to explain how the family has been dealing with one positive parent in the household and one who is negative.

In May this year, both Rachel and Siya tested negative for the virus.

Many South African celebs and sportsmen commented on the post, sending messages of support and love, including Minnie Dlamini who said: “I’m so proud of you. A real man steps up in every way when a soldier is down. Keep redefining gender roles in the home ♥️ Speedy recovery @rachel_kolisi we love you guys.”

The Kolisis have had a busy year including Siya’s controversial unauthorised biography being released while the couple was named South Africa’s “most stylish couple” at the SA Style Awards earlier this year.

In August the couple also celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary.

