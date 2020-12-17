Ten bookshelf must-haves for 2021

PREMIUM!
Ten bookshelf must-haves for 2021Lifestyle 15 mins ago
These upcoming titles are both powerful and empowering, and will help you navigate some of the challenges that 2021 is likely to throw your way.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: ‘Exponential growth’ as cases breach 10,000 mark
General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Public Protector to be prosecuted for perjury and much more
local soccer ‘Frustrated’ Hunt not used to Khune blunders
Courts Busisiwe Mkhwebane to be prosecuted for perjury
World Top Republican congratulates ‘President-elect’ Biden (video)