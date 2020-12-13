Zama wins Idols SA 16

The Idols SA stage was set alight tonight as Zama was crowned winner of the 16th season finale.

Zama will become an instant millionaire, and win among other great prizes, Samsung products to the value of R150,000 and the all new Toyota Starlet 1.4. XR Manual. Part of the grand prize is a recording deal from Kalawa Jazmee, which is co-founded by the legendary Oskido.

The grand finale of this year’s season of the competition saw fans casting 180 million votes throughout the season to decide which talented singer between Lungisana Mthethwa ‘Mr Music’ and Zama Adelaide Khumalo, who hails from Witbank, walks away crowned the winner.

The Idols SA finale treated viewers to a spectacular evening, including guest judge Cassper Nyovest, who appeared earlier in the season. Jerusalema hitmaker MasterKG and Nomcebo Zikode also performed on the show.

Idols judge Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung also took to the stage with bestie Vusi Nova. Hailed as the performance of the evening by viewers the duet sang new song ‘Ntandane’.

This week it was reported that Mhlongo-Motuang flew home from Cape Town to help nurse his bestie back to health after Nova fell ill with a stomach bug.

As if the night was not full of high energy and drama, Mzansi also reacted to dancer Kamo Mphela’s fall on stage taking place at the beginning of the show.

The “Wooden Mic” winner went to Mbefu Njengempisi.

Idols will be back in 2021 as announced on the show tonight.

