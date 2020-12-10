Three must read books for the holidays

As much as the holiday season is all about relaxing and spending time with family and friends it’s also a moment to catch up on the books you’ve always wanted to read.

As fundamental as reading can be, it can also be therapeutic. 2020 has offered an array of best selling books from Jackie Phamotse’s Bare 3: Ego book to All Rise: A Judicial Memoir by Dikgang Moseneke these three books should surely be in anyone’s Christmas stocking.

Promised Land By Barrack Obama

Coined of the greatest president of our time by USA Today, The 44th President of the USA writes a memoir which gives great insight about his first term as president. This book, the former president details the behind the scenes that the world did not know about.

From bailing out the auto industry, his healthcare plan to withdrawing American troops from Afghanistan, Obama has details how he handled each crisis and situation with help not only from his Democrats but Republicans as well.

This book is surely a political insight about the man that changed the course of American history in his pursuit of being the first Black president in a racially charged country.

Inside the belly of the beast by Angelo Agrizzi

The name Angelo Agrizzi has been the talk of the country since last year over the “Bosasa” corruption scandal. In his memoir The fomer Bosasa Chief Operations Officer and notorious whistle-blower opens up a can of worms by exposing alleged greed, corruption and bribery. Agrizzi gives a us a front row seat in what happened at the controversial Bosasa says Exclusive Books.

Critical but stable by Angela Makholwa

Best selling local author, Angela Makholwa writes a murder mystery centred around four couples whose lives seem to be perfect to the outside world. All being successful and part of a stokvel which its main aim is to basically socialize with the “right” people.

With the opening scene of a naked woman’s body who might be dead, we learn that nothing is as it seems as the couple deals with serious issues such as debt, sexual frustrations and dangerous ambitions threaten to destroy what they’ve built.

As the story progresses, the novel shows who the woman might be and what happened to her. A perfect read when trying to escape daily life.

