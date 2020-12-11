Food and Drink 11.12.2020 12:00 pm

Must-have alcoholic gifts and gadgets this Christmas

Picture: iStock

The gift list consists of a cocktail kit shaker set, to appeasing spirit lovers and making pouring wine much easier.

This Christmas ramp up your gifting for your boozy friends and family with the best alcoholic gift set and gadgets.

Best alcoholic gifts and gadgets:

Gift Tribe 6 piece cocktail tool kit shaker

This cocktail set is from Takealot, will be great to master your cocktails your margarita’s, cosmopolitan’s, long island iced tea’s or even apple martinis, they won’t be the same again.

6 piece cocktail tool kit shaker. Photo: Takealot

Including a 700gram shaker to mix, a built-in strainer, bar spoon with a fork, a muddler, a cocktail jigger and two liquor pourer.

Musgrave Botanical Gin and candle gift box

Musgrave gin and scented candle gift box. Photo: Yuppiechef

An alcohol gift set with a difference. Musgrave a premium gin from Musgrave has been described as a woody and forest-like flavour with a hint of pepper. Occupying this is a black pepper special scented candle that is less harsh.

This is a great set for gin lovers and those who are willing to be taken on African Spice route right in their home.

This gift box set is available on Yuppiechef for R459.

World lobe Decanter Glass Crystal Spirits Bottle

World Globe Decanter Glass Crystal Spirits Bottle. Photo: Bang Gold

Whiskey, brandy, rum and distilled drinkers, the world globe design will be a showstopper for your intimate parties or dinners, as the glass bottle helps maintain flavour and freshness of the spirits.

There is a world globe decanter, four glass cups, this is great for future giftings such as a house warming, fathers day and birthdays.

This is available on Banggold.com for around R926.

CorkPops VinOair wine aerator and pourer

VinOair wine aerator and pourer. Photo: Yuppiechef

If you have ever struggled to open a bottle of wine or want to pour wine in a glass as much ease as a waiter? Then the VinOair three in one aerator, pourer and drip stopper is the perfect gift for yourself or a wine lover.

The aerator helps open up the flavours, pourer and drip stopper give a neater and cleaner experience.

Available on Yuppichef for R499.

Thermic glass set of 2

Luigi Bormioli traditional Italian craftsmanship, it is a homemade thermic glass set, that is microwave and dishwasher safe. The thermic set of glassware is durable because of double-walled glass.

Available at @home for R349.

