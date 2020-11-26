CountdowntoChristmas: Bargain gifts under R200

With the merry season fast approaching us, the first-ever Countdown to Christmas with The Citizen and its sister publication All4Women has got you covered all things Christmas.

In any big event, it is always best to plan ahead and gifting to your family and friends can be stressful. The Countdown to Christmas this festive season gives you a gift guide and ideas to meet all your needs.

With the help of brands such as Cape Union Mart, The Crazy Store, Mr Price Home, Game and Starbucks South Africa, many of the gifts contained in the video are under R200, making it affordable, easy and just as thoughtful as any gift.

From electronic candles, gadgets, adjustable masks, magic cups, gifts for kids and much more, we are on your side.

Christmas gifts

Electronic candle: R99.99, Crazy Store

Magic coffee cup: R169.99, Starbucks South Africa

Bluetooth speakers: R199, Game

Ram Defense pepper fog: 100ml, R140, Cape Union Mart

Adjustable masks (plain three-pack) R125, Cape Union Mart

