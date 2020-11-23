WATCH: Nienaber says second ‘sucks’, but he’ll still bank nearly R2m

Golf 23.11.2020 05:39 pm

Young Wilco Nienaber had to be satisfied with a runners-up place at the Joburg Open on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images

The big-hitting youngster finished bogey, bogey to miss out on a chance of winning a first European Tour title.

South African golfer Wilco Nienaber acknowledged that finishing second at this past week’s Joburg Open “sucks” but that he was pleased with his performance.

Nienaber, 20, finished the Joburg Open two strokes behind winner Joachim B Hansen on Sunday, earning him his best European Tour finish in 23 appearances.

Nienaber, who was the overnight leader ahead of the final round, carded a one-under 70 – which included three birdies and two bogeys – as he finished on 17-under for the tournament on Sunday.

A bogey-bogey finish from Nienaber would see Hansen claim his maiden European Tour win, but the South African had made a big impression at Randpark Golf Club.

“I’m really happy, finishing second does suck but all credit to JB, he played really well,” Nienaber told reporters on Sunday.

“I’m happy with the way I played, just made two mistakes at the end but it’s okay, next week is another week.

“It is my first top two finish on the European Tour so I’m very happy. Finishing second is not the best, you’re the first loser, but I’m happy with the week.”

The 20-year-old, who turned professional last year, also won rave reviews this week after slamming the par-five fourth 439 yards (401.5 metres).

His performance in Johannesburg saw Nienaber pocket a cool €104 787,74 (R1.9 million) for his efforts. Nienaber’s next assignment will be at Leopard Creek Country Club this week for Thursday’s Alfred Dunhill Championship.

