Celebs & viral 19.11.2020 01:47 pm

Nostalgic indigenous games video goes viral for all the right reasons

Sonri Naidoo
Nostalgic indigenous games video goes viral for all the right reasons

Video goes viral of youths playing indigenous games. Picture: @uPeace, twitter

A young group of South Africans shared a clip of themselves enjoying some of their favourite indigenous games.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Parliament Justice department in desperate need of renewal, Lamola tells parly

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Mkhize concerned as new cases breach 3,000 per day

Politics Zuma: I’d rather go to jail than be ‘bullied’ by commission

Protests Truck burnings an escalating problem, amounting to hundreds of millions lost

Courts Court reverses controversial sale of SA’s strategic crude oil reserves


today in print

Read Today's edition