Nostalgic indigenous games video goes viral for all the right reasons

A video of young people playing indigenous games has many South Africans reminiscing the days before tablets and cellphones.
In the video, the youths can be seen enjoying themselves while singing and dancing.
Peace Maphalu, the person behind the video, said he and his friends were “taking it back to the streets in Central Western Jabavu, Soweto”, and the video has been wildly shared on social media.
The video has received more than 170,000 views and just over 3000 shares.
We decide to leave our homes and take it back to the streets. Me and my friends had some fun with some of the Indigenous games we grew up playing. ????????????❤️❤️❤️
A thread pic.twitter.com/XemqDMEUv2
— Peace (@uPeace_) November 15, 2020
One of the indigenous games played in the video is known as Legusha, which translates to ‘stocking’ in Setswana.
Umgusha uyafika kule stage guys??????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/KoUGEt2tgA
— Peace (@uPeace_) November 15, 2020
Another indigenous game being played in the video is chain challenge.
I forgot how difficult this was???????????? pic.twitter.com/ZJcYA776V0
— Peace (@uPeace_) November 15, 2020
