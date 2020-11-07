 
 
The great escape – getting away from it all at Izintaba Lodge

We've done the lodges, we've seen the Big Five multiple times. And, we've realised over the years that the magic of the African bush doesn't depend on those superstar creatures sometimes the bit players and extras can be just as entertaining.

Brendan Seery
07 Nov 2020
12:40:08 PM
The great escape – getting away from it all at Izintaba Lodge

The silence, space and lack of other human beings at Izintaba Lodge. Image: Brenden Seery

At most luxury game lodges, they will guarantee you a full “Big Five” sighting within 48 hours at the most. That often means a Bosveld Grand Prix for you as you bounce along in the game drive vehicle with a guide keen to move on as quickly as possible to the next show animal. (Big Five = Big Tips) They don’t do that at Izintaba. Firstly, they don’t have the Big Five. And, while they do offer game drives, the lack of dangerous animals means you can see just as much out walking. We’ve done the lodges, we’ve seen the...

