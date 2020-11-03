AKA’s braai show moves to SABC1

Rapper AKA has signed a deal with the SABC to move The Braai Show with AKA from AKA TV to SABC1.

This was after fans complained about the expense of paying a subscription fee to view content on AKA TV.

In June this year AKA launched his online subscription-based TV app, AKA TV and part of the exclusive content included The Braai Show with AKA.

The Braai Show aired episodes which saw the star catching up with celebrities such as Scoop Makhathini, Moozlie Yanga and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula over the charcoals.

Fans were required to pay a monthly subscription fee of R50 to view content.

According to Braai Show producer David Phume, the first episode will air on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 7.30pm.

He said the collaboration with SABC1 is expected to reach millions more viewers because the channel reaches a vast and young audience.

“While this show was originally produced for the AKA TV app it has been repackaged to compete in prime time television on SABC1 which attracts millions of eyeballs,” Phume said.

Phume said while AKA was known for making headlines for all the wrong reasons, he still a had a huge presence among South Africans.

“Love him or hate him, AKA remains one of the most talked about personalities in South Africa. So when you bring him and other influential and/or controversial characters around a good old braai stand, the conversation is bound to make for interesting viewing.

“We are expecting the show to peak in episodes four and five as some unexpected guests make their appearance,” Phume said.

