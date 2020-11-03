Insneezia is a thing – here’s what hay fever sufferers need to know

Nicola Jo Bruns, a radio producer on the Cape Talk Afternoon Drive, says she is only planning on tying the knot next year because she suffers from hay fever and can’t even think about having her wedding in November.

She said she could not allow her expensive makeup to be ruined by a stuffy nose, puffy eyes and itchy throat.

“ In 2013 I was diagnosed with hay fever after an allergic reaction to plants. On most mornings I wake up with a stuffy nose, runny eyes and itchy throat. It’s not always easy to determine when to take an Allergex or an antihistamine because these treatments have side effects which can slow you down during the day. Luckily there is an antihistamine which does not make me drowsy through the day.

“In the evenings I find it difficult to breath because as the weather gets cooler the pollen sinks to the ground,” Jo Bruns said.

Jo Bruns said she often has to change her linen, avoid dairy products, morning runs and stay away from furry animal friends.

She said living inland made it difficult for her to control her hay fever, so she moved close to the ocean because the fresh air breeze helped her breath better.

“If I had a choice I would live in Iceland for six weeks of the year to avoid the frustrations of hay fever. Although it is challenging I do not allow my diagnosis to dominate my life,” Jo Bruns said.

Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings about 30% of South Africans suffer from hay fever while more than 11.4 million hay fever sufferers lose sleep over a phenomenon known as “insneezia”.

She said insneezia referred to a combination of insomnia and sneezing symptoms that plague about two-thirds of hay fever sufferers.

“Insneezia is usually the result of pollen that rises into the lower atmosphere during the day and then falls back to the ground as the temperature drops in the evening. Certain types of pollen are more likely to find their way into the air during the evening due to their size, while some plants release pollen later in the day, which exposes hay fever sufferers to higher levels of pollen at night,” Jennings said.

She said knowing how to manage pollen allergies during the day and night would be a great defense against insneezia and would ensure one wakes up refreshed in the morning.

She suggested ways to ease insneezia symptoms.

“Using a nasal barrier spray, such as Nexa, which creates a protective lining inside the nose and prevents fine pollen particles from being inhaled helps.

“Also keeping windows closed and opting for airconditioning, taking a shower and washing hair before going to bed as pollen could enter your home via your skin, clothing, hair or pets and washing pillows and bedsheets regularly. Floors, carpets and rugs also need to be vacuumed weekly, air purifiers to help remove allergens in your home and wearing a mask and sunglasses when exercising outdoors,” Jennings said.

