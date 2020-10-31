Ghanaian men are nailing it

Bright colours of every shade and the smell of beauty product chemicals fill the air as women of all ages and races queue to get their nails done in a male-operated nail salon. Unlike your local corner salon, the nail technician across from you in this salon is one of four young, friendly, muscular Ghanaian men responsible for some of Tshwane’s most stylish French manicures. The four men have loyal clients who have been supporting them for the past four years. Five years ago, David Quarcoo, 27, started doing women’s nails and is now the proud co-owner of Da’vido’s salon...

Bright colours of every shade and the smell of beauty product chemicals fill the air as women of all ages and races queue to get their nails done in a male-operated nail salon.

Unlike your local corner salon, the nail technician across from you in this salon is one of four young, friendly, muscular Ghanaian men responsible for some of Tshwane’s most stylish French manicures.

The four men have loyal clients who have been supporting them for the past four years. Five years ago, David Quarcoo, 27, started doing women’s nails and is now the proud co-owner of Da’vido’s salon in the Waverly Plaza in the Moot.

“In 2013, I came to South Africa because I wanted to play soccer professionally,” he said. Two years later, Quarcoo’s dream still had not been realised and a friend offered to teach him how to do nails.

“It was challenging at first but I love art and I kept on practising.”

Since then, Quarcoo has not looked back and with the help of his friend, Patrick Nana Ofori, the duo have a shop in the heart of the Moot in Tshwane. There, he works with three other Ghanaian nationals who do between 12 and 15 women’s nails daily. Desiree Rossouw is getting her nails done at the salon on the day of Saturday Citizen’s visit.

“I love this place. I have been supporting them for nearly two years now,” she said. She is one of the salon’s regular customers and gets her nails done every two to four weeks.

“They pamper us and make us feel so good. They are also so friendly,” Rossouw said.

Ebenezer Feni, 23, one of the Ghanaian men at the salon, said he always loved art at school and now he expressed his love for it through nail art. Feni has been working for Quarcoo for two and a half years. In his spare time, he enjoys doing pencil sketches of flowers.

“I love what I do, my favourite is a coffin shape nail,” Feni said, filing a customer’s new set of nails. Mary Ann Heck, another loyal customer, said she has been supporting the salon for the past five years.

“Unlike other salons, it is peaceful, no rumours and small talk. “They do your nails exactly how you want it done and they have an awesome vibe.”

Quarcoo said he wanted to expand his business by training other men and also including hair and spa treatments in their services.

“I enjoy doing nails, it is not a lot of pressure and at the end of the day we are making someone beautiful and we feel happy when they feel good.”

– marizkac@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.