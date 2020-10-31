 
 
Ghanaian men are nailing it

Lifestyle 3 hours ago

They are now looking to expand to providing hair and spa treatments.

Marizka Coetzer
31 Oct 2020
05:03:24 AM
David Quarcoo hard at work at the Da'Vido Nails & Beauty Parlor in Waverley, 28 October 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Bright colours of every shade and the smell of beauty product chemicals fill the air as women of all ages and races queue to get their nails done in a male-operated nail salon. Unlike your local corner salon, the nail technician across from you in this salon is one of four young, friendly, muscular Ghanaian men responsible for some of Tshwane’s most stylish French manicures. The four men have loyal clients who have been supporting them for the past four years. Five years ago, David Quarcoo, 27, started doing women’s nails and is now the proud co-owner of Da’vido’s salon...

