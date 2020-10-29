Are you sure that your beauty products haven’t expired already?

Whether it’s eye makeup, beauty creams, or nail polish how can you trust the products you find at the store are still safe to use?

Have you ever bought a moisturizer only to realize that it was manufactured almost 10 years ago?! That’s more or less what happened to a TikTok user, who created a short video to explain that some of the cosmetics currently being sold may have expired years ago. Fortunately, there are several platforms and apps in existence to help us avoid using such products, which could be dangerous.

How to check if makeup and moisturisers are expired

His name is Canon Ryder, and he has 60,000 TikTok followers. Although he’s not a star, Canon made waves on the video-sharing platform a few days ago with a short clip that received a million likes and was shared tens of thousands of times. The young man filmed himself in a store before buying skincare. But rather than going to the cashier, he verified the expiry date on Checkcosmetic.net and discovered that the product had been manufactured on January 4, 2011, while its shelf life should only be 36 months.

Why using expired beauty products is bad for you

Even though such extreme examples are quite rare, consumers should be aware of their cosmetics’ expiry dates. When such products have expired, they tend to be less efficient or totally useless or sometimes even dangerous for you and your skin. It’s therefore worth wasting a few minutes on your smartphone before buying any product to prevent such disappointment.

Can makeup be used after its expiry date?

Be aware, however, that even though some manufacturing dates may seem far in the past, that doesn’t always necessarily mean that your product is worthless and belongs in the trash, especially if it’s still sealed. Many makeup products can be kept long after their date of production.

Among the many dedicated platforms that let you find out the manufacturing date of any product is Check Cosmetics, which comes in two versions. You just need to select a brand, or to search for a product, then enter the package code. You’ll know in a matter of seconds if the product is still good or not.

Other platforms include Cosmetic Batch Code Checker or CheckFresh.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.