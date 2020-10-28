How to visit Table Mountain’s aerial cableway for free

If it’s your birthday month, you can enjoy Cape Town’s Mountain Aerial Cableway for free. The ticket is, however, only valid within your birthday month.

As an extension of the original birthday special, visitors can now celebrate their birthday any day in their birthday month the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC).

This offer is also extended to include children, as long as they are accompanied by an adult. Visitors can collect and redeem their free birthday ticket any day during their birthday month.

“We love seeing people celebrate their special occasions on the top of Table Mountain, which is why we have extended the Birthday Special to encourage more people to spend their special day on top of our News7Wonder,” says Wahida Parker, Managing Director of TMACC.

Tickets are, however, only available to South African citizens. Visitors also need to present a valid South African identity document or South African driving licence on arrival at the cableway.

Parker adds that the Cableway’s mission has always been to provide greater access for people to experience the mountain in an environmentally responsible manner. “Our goal is to ensure that every visitor has a world class experience when in enjoying the heritage and beauty of Table Mountain.”

Visit https://www.tablemountain.net/ for the birthday month Ts and Cs and information on TMACC’s strict Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

