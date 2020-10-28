5 Things you need to know about 19-year-old PSL team chair Andile Mpisane

Artist, reality star, former football player and now chairperson of a soccer club, Andile Mpisane is a jack of all trades.

He recently appeared on his mother Shauwn Mkhize’s reality show on Mzansi Magic titled Kwa Mam’Mkhize – the businesswoman has bought the club Real Kings football club and there are plans to rename it Royal AM FC, it was announced on Tuesday.

Andile will be appointed chairperson and at just 19 years old he will be the youngest chairperson in PSL history.

The club will play in the GladAfrica Championship this season.

Here are five things you need to know about Andile Mpisane

1. He’s an up and coming musician

His sound is a mix of Kwaito and amapiano. Signed to his family’s Royal AM Entertainment entity, Andile has released a couple of tracks, with Umcimbi being his biggest hit, reaching more than a million views on YouTube. Just like his music he knows how to move too.

2. He has a love for luxury

Seen in the latest and many luxury brands such as Gucci and Louis Vuitton, Andile is never shy to give his followers his killer fashion looks. His rides are just as expensive as his clothes – he has been seen in a Mercedes Benz black G-Wagon, Lamborghini and Rolls Royce from his family garage, enough to make anyone envious.

3. He is an internationally nominated artist

He has received three international award nominations from the Hollywood African Prestigious Awards (HAPAwards). Kwa Mam’Mkhize was nominated in categories for vest reality TV show and Andile was nominated in the category of best new independent African artists and best new male independent African music video at the fourth annual HAPAwards.

4. He is a former soccer player

Before venturing into music and business, Mpisane was a midfielder, playing for Royal Eagles in 2018. On his debut, he posted that it felt great contributing to his team’s 4-0 win.





5. Family business

The mother and son team frequently post pictures of each other, even in matching outfits, with their close relationship easy to see in business and personally. The family business ranges from entertainment to construction to football club ownership and property investment.

However, his mother’s businesses have been shrouded in controversy over the years – she was in a battle with the South African Revenue Service that resulted in her having to pay at least R16 million for outstanding personal income taxes.

Mkhize is the daughter of late ANC veteran and anti-apartheid activist Florence Mkhize, who gained notoriety in the early 2000s when one of the companies in her Zikhulise Group umbrella corporation helped her family amass a massive fortune through building thousands of low-cost houses around Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Andile’s sister is well known fitness bunny Sbhale Mpisane.

