IN PICS: Inside DJ Zinhle’s Bryanston apartment

DJ Zinhle's apartment is listed on Airbnb. Picture: Supplied

Take a look at this beautifully decorated space.

DJ Zinhle’s took to twitter to let followers know that her Bryanston apartment has been listed on Airbnb.

According to the listing, the apartment is located in a complex directly across the road from Sandton Medi Clinic and is a few minutes drive from Sandton City.


The modern 2-bedroom apartment owned by the entrepreneur and mother showcases DJ Zinhle’s exceptional taste and features an art-deco look and feel with black and white floors, velvet finished couches and splashes of colour in teal and yellow.

At R1, 500 per night, the apartment can sleep four guests, and offers high speed uncapped WIFI, HD TV with Netflix, Showmax and a shelter parking.

Take a look at the apartment below:

Twitter uses reacted positively to the tweet showing their support for the DJ’s success and for the DJ’s exquisite taste:

 

