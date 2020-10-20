‘Bad coronavirus responses’ tank power of America, Singapore and Brazil’s passports

Countries whose coronavirus responses have been criticized for being inadequate have taken the greatest knock when it comes to the travel freedom of their citizens.

This is according to the latest research from the Henley Passport Index – the most rigorous and sophisticated measure of global access according to the number of destinations passport holders can access without a prior visa.

Based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Henley’s latest research shows that the pandemic “has completely upended the seemingly unshakeable hierarchy of global mobility that has dominated the last few decades, with more change still to come.”

“At the beginning of the year, for instance, the US passport was ranked in 6th position on the Henley Passport Index, and Americans could travel hassle-free to 185 destinations around the world. Since then, that number has dropped dramatically by over 100, with US passport holders currently able to access fewer than 75 destinations, with the most popular tourist and business centers notably excluded,” reports Henley.

The organisation further labels what they call the “precipitous decline of US passport power and American travel freedom” as a clear indication of its altered status in the eyes of the international community.

Similar changes have affected Brazilian passport holders who were able to access 170 destinations without acquiring a visa in advance in January. At the moment, they are only able to access approximately 70 destinations.

“The decline in mobility and passport power for countries such as India and Russia have been less dramatic, but nevertheless indicative of an overall shift. Russian citizens had access to 119 destinations prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, but can currently travel to fewer than 50. At the beginning of the year, Indian passport holders could travel to 61 destinations without a visa but due to virus-related restrictions, they currently have access to fewer than 30.”

Singaporeans, whose passports were ranked 2nd globally as they were able to access an unprecedented 190 destinations globally, can now only travel to fewer than 80 destinations around the world.

“Without taking the various pandemic-related travel bans and restrictions into account, Japan continues to hold the number one spot on the Henley Passport Index, with a visa-free/visa-on-arrival score of 191. Singapore remains in 2nd place, with a score of 190, while Germany and South Korea are tied 3rd, each with a score of 189. EU member states continue to perform best overall, with countries from the bloc taking up most of the spots in the index’s top 10.”

As of 1 October 2019, South African citizens had visa-free or visa on arrival access to 100 countries and territories, ranking the South African passport 53rd in terms of travel freedom.

Currently, South Africa is ranked 52nd with visa-free access to over 101 countries according to the index.

Dr Christian H. Kaelin, Chairman of Henley & Partners and the inventor of the passport index concept, says recent developments due to the pandemic’s impact on global mobility represent an era-defining shift.

“For citizens of wealthy and democratic countries such as Canada, the UK, the US, and Western European nations, travel freedom is something that has been taken for granted for decades. The pandemic has abruptly changed this, and with the significant loss of access and privilege has come a re-evaluation.”

“As countries around the world battle to manage a new category of risk, there’s been a shift away from travel freedom being regarded as the prerogative of nationals with once-powerful passports, towards a realization that it is now a necessary luxury for those wishing to access first-class education, business opportunities, and quality healthcare for themselves and their families.”

