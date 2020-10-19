Zodwa kisses fans in packed venue flouting social distancing regulations

Zodwa Wabantu is back entertaining the masses during Lockdown Level, 1 and the dancer’s latest gig has raised some eyebrows.

Many artists and performers are back on stage, with fans packing venues while adhering to little or no social distancing, or wearing of masks. In Zodwa’s recent booked event in Soshanguve, Pretoria the controversial entertainer shared various videos of her performance and how attendees jammed packed the venue to see her.

She jokingly captioned one video: “Your Money is With me, Book Only Me,” as people scrambled to try to take pictures of the well known dancer. In true Zodwa style, she was leaving little to the imagination, in a short gold mini skirt and a bikini top.

During her performance, she fended off some people trying to touch her thighs and her legs as she danced on top of tables. But in a proper middle finger to Covid-19 regulations, the dancer even started kissing some of the male fans surrounding her.

